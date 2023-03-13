USA crowned champions in ISSF Shotgun World Cup 2023 Doha

The nine-day tournament hosted the world’s best shooters at the Lusail Shooting Range.

The United States won a cache of medals at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Shotgun World Cup in Doha.

America’s William Hinton and Alicia Kathleen Gough bested Kuwait’s Talal Alrashidi and Sarah Alhawal 6-0 in the championship match to bag their third gold medal.

Topping the shooting tables with one-third of the medals, the Americans prevailed in the competition, winning two silver and one bronze medal in addition to the gold pieces.

A fierce competition among the world’s best shooters, Poland’s Sandra Bernal and Piotr Kowalczyk drove to fasten the bronze medal after overcoming Turkey’s Pelin Rumeysa Kaya and Tolga N Tuncer 6-4.

Qatar’s sharpshooters Hassan Kholoud Al Khalaf, Saeed Abusharib, Metha Hamad Albinali and Ahmad Majid Al Khelaifi finished in the 20th and 23rd positions in the competition.

The high-profile tournament attracted 30 world and Olympic champions as an opportunity to get participants’ ratings up ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Hosted by the Qatar Shooting and Archery Association at Lusail Shooting Range, 465 male and female shooters contested in the tournament.