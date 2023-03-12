Amir Cup 2023: Al Gharafa and Muaither book a spot in quarterfinals 

A shocking upset as Muaither stunned Al Ahli 3-1 to book their last eight spots.

Al Gharafa and Muaither booked their place in the quarterfinals of the 51st Amir Cup after winning their respective last 16 matches in Thursday evening’s fixture.

Knocking two goals in the first half, Al Gharafa’s Ahmed Alaaeldin, Yacine Brahimi and Ahmed Al Ganehi steered the squad at Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium to book three goals against Qatar SC.

In the 48th minute, Morocco’s Badr Benoun fastened a penalty to attempt a stop against a sealing victory from Al Gharafa.

Yet the 3-1 score would be too large of a gap for Qatar SC to close as Moayad Hassan struck a goal in the 82nd minute.

Winning 4-1, Al Gharafa will now ease into the quarterfinal line-up for the Amir Cup.

Al Ahli drops

Seventh in the Qatar Stars League, Al Ahli failed to make it count at Suhaim Bin Hamad Stadium against second-division football club Muaither.

Ghanaian George Kwasi Semakor opened the scoring in the 42nd minute before Jamal Hamed knocked it in the 82nd minute.

Despite the lead from Muaither, Al Ahli’s Nikola Vukcevic secured a lone goal that gave the star-studded club a hint of hope.

Yet, despite the attempted attacks to the box, Al Ahli lacked defence as Alaeddine Ajaraie touched in another goal bringing the game to a 3-1 end.