US firm Carlyle in talks to buy stake in Manchester United: reports

Amid a third round bid, the US buyout firm is in talks about a “major” investment for Manchester United.

US firm Carlyle Group Inc is in talks for a significant investment in Manchester United as the auction of the Premier League club enters its final stages, according to reports by Sky News.

With only a few details publicised, the firm was reportedly one of a handful of players competing for a minority stake in the Old Trafford club.

Carlyle is ranked among the world’s largest private equity firms and holds an assets portfolio of over $370 billion.

Neither Carlyle nor Manchester United have yet to comment on the news.

The latest developments came as reports confirmed the bid to buy Old Trafford is set to enter a third round, instigating frustration from observers and investors looking to take over the club.

Raine Group, the firm handling the sale, has requested that all bidders, including Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim of Old Trafford, present their final offers by the end of April.

English football pundit and former player Gary Neville described the move as “classless” after it materialised that the takeover process would enter a third round of bidding.

“Taking it to a third round is just classless,” the Sky Sports pundit wrote on Twitter.

“The market has obviously not given them the answer they want! It’s like they’ve made a pact to each other that they won’t go for less than £1bn each family member. If they stay in after all this, it will be toxic!”

Neither party involved in the bidding has announced whether they will make another proposal for the club.