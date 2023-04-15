Concacaf Gold Cup Draw places Qatar alongside Mexico, Haiti and Honduras

The United States and Mexico have traditionally dominated the event, but Qatar will be looking to make their mark this year.

Qatar have been placed in Group B of the upcoming Concacaf Gold Cup which is scheduled to take place from 16 June – 16 July 2023. Alongside Mexico, Haiti and Honduras, they will battle it out to advance to the knockout stage of the tournament.

The Concacaf Gold Cup is a highly competitive football competition, bringing together national teams from North and Central America as well as the Caribbean.

This will be Qatar’s second time participating in the tournament as a guest side. In their debut in 2019, they made it to the semi-finals but were defeated by eventual champions, the United States.

Coach Carlos Queiroz will take charge of Qatar for the first time in a major assignment after replacing Felix Sanchez following the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Meanwhile, defending champions the United States have been placed in Group A with Jamaica and Nicaragua. The group will also feature the winner of a preliminary match.

Group C will comprise of Costa Rica, Panama, El Salvador, and the winner of preliminary match 8. Canada, Guatemala, Cuba, and the winner of preliminary match 7 will form Group D.

Last week, Concacaf announced the 15 stadiums that will host matches in the 2023 Gold Cup in 14 metropolitan areas across the US and Canada.

Four new stadiums will make their debut, including Citypark Stadium in St Louis, Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, and the TQL Stadium in Cincinnati.

The final will take place at the already-announced SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.