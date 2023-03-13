‘Unsportsmanlike behaviour’: QFA fines Badr Bannon during Amir Cup 

The fine was slapped in the competitive Round of 16s of the 51st Amir Cup.

The Disciplinary Committee of the Qatar Football Association (QFA) has imposed a fine on Moroccan footballer Badr Bannon of Qatar SC.

After losing to Al Gharafa in last week’s fixture, a statement from QFA announced that a fine of 5,000 Qatari riyals had been imposed against the centre-back for “unsportsmanlike behavior and non-compliance with the protocol for the Amir’s Cup competition.”

In a taut game that witnessed Al Gharafa book their place in the quarterfinals as they defeated Qatar SC 4-1, Bannon violated Article No. 44- 1/9/3 of the Penal Code, according to maroc24 newspaper.

A dominant game by Al Gharafa’s Ahmed Alaaeldin, Yacine Brahimi, Ahmed Al Ganehi, and Moayad Hassan steered the squad at Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium to book four goals against Qatar SC.

The Moroccan 29-year-old star fastened a penalty to secure the team’s lone goal against a sealing victory from Al Gharafa.

Within this football season, QFA has weighed down heavy fines on several league players as last month featured Hassan Khaled Al-Haydos, Saad Al Sheeb and Akram Afif receiving financial penalties.

The three Al Sadd players have all been slapped with 5,000 QAR respectively, for not showing up to a television interview after the end of the game against Al Markhiya, on 29 January.