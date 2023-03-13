Qatar secures victory against Korea in Asian Men’s Beach Handball Championship

Qatar men’s beach handball team defeated Republic of Korea 2-0 in Indonesia.

The Qatar men’s beach handball team emerged victorious with a 2-0 win against the Republic of Korea in their opening match at the 9th Asian Men’s Beach Handball Championships.

This event is taking place in Bali, Indonesia from 10-19 March, 2023 and serves as a qualifying tournament for the 2024 IHF Men’s and Women’s Beach Handball World Championships.

The Qatari team is part of Group A, where they will be competing against Iran, the Philippines, Republic of Korea and Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, Group B comprises of Indonesia, Vietnam, Oman, Hong Kong, Kuwait and China.

All about the game

The Asian Men’s Beach Handball Championship is an annual international tournament featuring some of the best beach handball teams from across Asia.

The tournament serves as a qualification event for the IHF Men’s and Women’s Beach Handball World Championships and is organised by the Asian Handball Federation.

The competition consists of group stages followed by knockout rounds, with teams competing for the coveted championship title. It showcases the skills and athleticism of the participating teams, providing a platform for players to showcase their talents on the international stage.

The competition features 12 teams divided into two groups of six teams each, with the top four teams from each group advancing to the quarterfinals.

The tournament is expected to attract a significant number of spectators and media coverage, with many eagerly anticipating the exciting matches and talented players on display.