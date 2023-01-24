UEFA to clamp down on lengthy Chelsea signings with five-year limit: reports

Chelsea has made scandalous headlines for issuing lengthy contracts during this season’s transfer window.

UEFA intends to impose a five-year limit to combat Chelsea’s recent activities that has seen the club use loopholes, according to The Times.

As Chelsea nears a £400 million spending spree on new players in the transfer window, the most in the world, the club is anticipated to be slammed by UEFA’S Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules for other reasons.

Per the recent takeover by American billionaire Todd Boehly, the blues have marked players on contracts of up to 8½ years for lower pay.

“Officials at European football’s governing body are planning to set a five-year maximum for the length of time over which a player’s transfer fee can be spread, with the new policy brought in before the summer transfer window,” The Times reported per inside sources.

“It is understood that the move comes after a number of clubs raised concerns with UEFA over Chelsea’s policy,” the British newspaper added.

Boehly’s team has been taking advantage of the FFP regulations in the last two transfer windows as they signed Ukraine’s Mykhaylo Mudryk for a sum of €70 million for eight-and-a-half years.

In addition, Benoit Badishile (€38 million, seven-and-a-half years), Wesley Fofana (€80.4 million, seven years), and David Datro Fofana (€12 million, six-and-a-half years) have also been added to the team, producing a problem for the league in the future.

Such fees and long-winded contracts allow for less profit for other clubs if they wish to sign those players.

UEFA will not prevent Chelsea from spreading the cost of the players they have signed already but will introduce a new statute called “squad cost control,” where clubs will be limited to expending 70 percent of their revenue on player wages, transfers, and agents’ fees.

“If other clubs start doing the same with eight-year contracts, it will be a mess, so we need to protect them,” UEFA insiders told The Times.

“It is simply shifting a problem to the future. Either a club can get stuck with a player on a high salary that they cannot sell, or if they sell him after three or four years, they will not realise much profit [in accounting terms] because a lot of his transfer fee has not been amortised.”