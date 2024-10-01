Top Qatari officials stand with Lebanon as Israel begins ground offensive

Israeli forces have begun their ground incursion in southern Lebanon against Hezbollah.

Qatar’s Minister of State for International Cooperation Lolwah Al Khater has described Israel as a “monster” to the region following the start of Israeli ground invasion in southern Lebanon on Tuesday.

“A monster has been unleashed in our region. A monster that uses prohibited weapons and methods that target civilians indiscriminately. A monster that didn’t adhere to a single decision by the Security Council, a monster that violates international law and international humanitarian law on daily basis,” Al Khater posted on X.

Al Khater also underscored the need for an end to Israel’s lack of adherence to international law.

“Unless we stand united to stop it, this military and political bullying will destroy the entire region,” she added.

Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani also held a phone call with Lebanon’s Prime Minister of the Caretaker Government Najib Mikati.

During his call with Mikati, the two discussed the latest developments in Lebanon and ways to de-escalate the situation.

In a statement by Qatar’s foreign ministry, Sheikh Mohammed voiced his nation’s deep concern “over the developments in Lebanon and its support for all efforts aimed at the unity, security, and stability of Lebanon.”

“His Excellency also stressed the State of Qatar’s full readiness to provide everything that would de-escalate the situation and enhance the security and stability of the region,” the statement added.

Qatar’s prime minister and foreign minister also spoke to Lebanon’s army commander Joseph Aoun.

“I affirmed during my call with HE Najib Mikati, caretaker Prime Minister, & General Joseph Aoun, Commander of the Army, Qatar’s solidarity with our brothers in Lebanon & its readiness to provide support to the people to confront the consequences of the Israeli aggression” Sheikh Mohammed said on X.

Israel moves forward with ground incursion in Lebanon

Israel’s forces entered Lebanon on what it claims to be a ‘limited, localised’ ground incursion against Hezbollah in the south.

While Israeli troops make their way on the ground, there is also a continuous violent air assault campaign in Lebanon. Neighbourhoods within Beirut’s city have also been targeted for the first time since the 2006 Israel-Lebanon war.

Israel has bombed several neighbourhoods in southern Beirut after warning residents to evacuate. The Lebanese health ministry confirmed these attacks killed 95 people on Monday alone.

Over 1,000 people have been killed since the beginning of Israel’s continuous airstrike attack on Lebanon. The aggressive campaign has left over 1 million people internally displaced in the country. 100,000 people have been forced to flee into Syria according to the United Nations’ refugee agency.

“The number of people [ Lebanese and Syrian nationals] who have crossed into Syria from Lebanon fleeing Israeli airstrikes has reached 100,000. The outflow continues,” UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi confirmed on X.

Israeli assassination of Hezbollah leader

Following Israel’s assassination of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah in an attack on Beirut on Friday, the Lebanese group’s deputy leader Naim Qassem said the late Nasrallah’s successor will be chosen at “the earliest opportunity.”

Qassem’s address marks the first appearance of a Hezbollah official since Israel bombed a residential building in the Dahiyeh neighborhood of Beirut that killed the late Secretary-General alongside key Hezbollah figures like southern commander Ali Karaki.

“We will choose a secretary-general for the party at the earliest opportunity… and we will fill the leadership and positions on a permanent basis,” Qassem said in a televised address from an undisclosed location.

“What we are doing is the bare minimum… We know that the battle may be long,” he said. “We will win as we won in the liberation of 2006 in the face of the Israeli enemy.”

Israel also bombed the Ein al-Hilweh refugee camp in Sidon, specifically targeting the home of brigadier general of al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigade Munir al-Maqdah. The status of the senior member of the Fatah-aligned group is unknown.

Since the cross-border battle between Israel and Hezbollah began on October 8, this was the first time Israel attacked the largest Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon.