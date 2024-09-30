World reacts to Israel’s war on Lebanon

International leaders have expressed concern that Israel’s assault on Lebanon and the assassination of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah will lead to a regional war.

Israel’s ongoing war with Lebanon shows no signs of easing, with Lebanese health officials reporting 105 fatalities and 359 injuries on Monday alone.

In another escalatory move, the Israeli military targeted an apartment building in the Kola area of Beirut this morning, marking the first attack within the capital city since the 2006 Israel-Lebanon war.

The leftist party of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) has confirmed that three of its leaders were killed in Lebanon.

Additionally, Hamas has also claimed one of its leaders in Lebanon, Fatah Sharif Abu al-Amine, was killed in an Israeli air attack in the southern Lebanon.

In the past two weeks, over 1,000 people have died and 6,000 have been injured. Lebanese interim Prime Minister Najib Mikati stated that the number of displaced persons in the country is approaching one million, representing the largest displacement crisis in Lebanon’s history.

In addition to its ongoing assault on the Gaza Strip, Israel has launched a series of air raids on Houthi targets in Yemen, attacking power plants and sea port facilities at the Ras Isa and Hodeidah ports. According to Yemeni health officials, these attacks have resulted in four fatalities.

World leaders, governments, and various political groups and parties have expressed concern in response to Israel’s aggressive campaign in Lebanon, warning of the potential for a wider regional conflict.

Israel’s allies, notably the United States, have welcomed the assassination of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah after he was killed in a massive bombing attack on the southern suburb of Dahiyeh in Beirut on Friday that leveled six residential buildings.

Here is how nations and political movements have reacted to Israel’s escalating war in the region:

GCC

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has called for an immediate ceasefire and urged against any military escalation in Lebanon.

GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi emphasised the urgent need for a ceasefire on Sunday, advocating for the avoidance of regional conflicts to prevent further escalation of the situation.

Saudi Arabia has also been closely monitoring developments in Lebanon, underscoring the importance of preserving the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In a statement by its foreign ministry, the kingdom confirmed its solidarity with the Lebanese people.

“The Kingdom calls on the international community to assume its responsibilities towards protecting regional peace and security to spare the region and its people the dangers and tragedies of wars,” the statement said.

Qatar’s foreign ministry released a statement on last week condemning Israel’s aggression on Lebanon, and warning against the expansion of regional violence.

Iraq

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has declared a three day mourning period in Iraq, and condemned Israel’s attack on the southern suburb of Beirut that killed Nasrallah and an unconfirmed number of civilians. He described the attack as “shameful” and “a crime that shows the Zionist entity has crossed all the red lines”.

The Iraqi PM described Nasrallah as “a martyr on the path of the righteous”.

Iran

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Saturday that the killing of Nasrallah “will only further strengthen the resistance.”

Iran will observe a five day period of public mourning for the Hezbollah chief.

Pezeshkian also pointed fingers at the US, saying Washington cannot deny complicity in Nasrallah’s killing.

Syria

The Syrian government has declared a three-day official mourning period. Flags will be lowered at half-mast across Syria and in all embassies and diplomatic missions abroad.

“Today, the brotherly Lebanon has lost Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, as a result of a brutal and cowardly Israeli aggression that targeted with tons of destructive bombs a residential area in the southern suburb of Beirut, which led to his martyrdom along with a large number of innocent civilians,” Syria’s Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said in a statement.

Russia

Russia’s foreign ministry strongly condemned Israel’s killing of Nasrallah in Beirut, calling it “yet another political assassination”.

“This forceful action is fraught with even greater dramatic consequences for Lebanon and the entire Middle East,” Russia said in a statement.

“The Israeli side could not fail to recognise this danger, but took the step of killing Lebanese citizens, which would almost inevitably provoke a new outburst of violence. Thus, it bears full responsibility for the subsequent escalation,” the foreign ministry added.

Palestine

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas expressed his condolences to Lebanon, in a statement published by Palestinian state news agency WAFA.

Abbas said he “extended his heartfelt sympathies to the Lebanese government and the brotherly people of Lebanon over the civilian casualties resulting from the ongoing Israeli aggression”.

Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accused Israel of committing a “genocide” in Lebanon.

“Lebanon and the Lebanese people are the latest target of a policy of genocide, occupation, and invasion carried out by Israel since October 7,” Erdogan said on social media.

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told broadcaster TRT Haber in New York that “Nasrallah was an important figure in the region. He was an important figure for Lebanon.”

“I honestly think that the void left by his absence will be difficult to fill,” he said. “Nasrallah’s death was a great loss for both Hezbollah and Iran.”

Amal political movement

Lebanon’s Amal Movement released a statement describing Nasrallah as a “unique and courageous figure”, adding that his death would not weaken “the resolve of the resistance fighters”.

The Amal movement went on to say that the Israeli “killing and aggression will only increase our steadfastness in defending Lebanon”.

Hamas

Palestinian movement Hamas denounced Israel’s Friday attack in Lebanon, and expressed its condolences and solidarity to the Lebanese people and resistance.

“We condemn in the strongest terms this barbaric Zionist aggression and the targeting of residential buildings in the southern suburb of Beirut, and we consider this a cowardly act of terrorism, a massacre and a heinous crime, which proves once again the bloodiness and brutality of this occupation,” Hamas said in a statement.

Houthis

The Houthi movement, officially known as Ansar Allah, have also mourned Nasrallah, with leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi saying his death “will not be in vain”.

“The martyrdom of … Hassan Nasrallah will increase the flame of sacrifice, the heat of enthusiasm, the strength of resolve.”

“These great sacrifices and great injustice will not be wasted,” he said in a speech.

United States

US President Joe Biden issued a statement on Nasrallah’s death, calling it “a measure of justice for his many victims, including thousands of Americans, Israelis, and Lebanese civilians”.

When asked on a possible Israeli ground invasion into Lebanon, Biden said that it was “time for a ceasefire now”.

Vice President and 2024 presidential race candidate Kamala Harris called Nasrallah “a terrorist with American blood on his hands”.

“Across decades, his leadership of Hezbollah destabilised the Middle East and led to the killing of countless innocent people in Lebanon, Israel, Syria, and around the world. Today, Hezbollah’s victims have a measure of justice,” the VP said in an official statement.

“I have an unwavering commitment to the security of Israel. I will always support Israel’s right to defend itself against Iran and Iran-backed terrorist groups such as Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis.”

Germany

In an interview with German TV channel ARD, Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the Hezbollah chief’s killing “threatens destabilisation for the whole of Lebanon”.

“There is a risk of the entire Lebanon becoming destabilised, and that is in no way in the interest of Israel’s security,” she added.

France

President Emmanuel Macron has urged for an end to the Israeli escalation and Hezbollah rocket fire.

“We are firmly calling on Israel to stop the escalation in Lebanon and Hezbollah to stop firing towards Israel,” he said at the United Nations General Assembly.

Former member the European Parliament and leftist politician Jean-Luc Melenchon posted on X saying “the assassination of Hassan Nasrallah is one more step towards the invasion of Lebanon and general war”.

“France no longer counts on the ground. Netanyahu’s crimes will continue since they are unpunished. The danger is extreme for the region and the world,” he added.

Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tel Aviv had “settled the score with the one responsible for the murder of countless Israelis and many citizens of other countries, including hundreds of Americans and dozens of French”.

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant also declared the killing of Hezbollah’s chief as one of the most important “countermeasures” in Israeli history.

Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari claimed Nasrallah’s killing made the world “safer”. During a TV address, Hagari said the Hezbollah’s remaining senior members would continue to be targeted.