Time is ticking as Real Madrid’s devotion to Mpabbe simmers down: reports

Mbappe is arguably Madrid’s biggest transfer target since Cristiano Ronaldo.

The rumors of Kylian Mbappe’s future have resurfaced once again, with Real Madrid appearing to put a distance between them and the star footballer, according to Spanish Newspaper Marca.

After years of back and forth between the Paris Saint-Germain forward, a potential transfer to Los Blancos may now lie in the hands of the 24-year-old as the club will no longer actively pursue the World Cup champion.

Real Madrid has been linked to the star ever since the inception of his unmeasurable talents were witnessed on the pitch, but will now not jeopardise any of their stars players for Mbappe, according to news reports.

“The feeling in Valdebebas is one of disinterest as the option of an Mbappe transfer remains a slight possibility. While a move has not been ruled out at any point, it is evident that Real Madrid will not jeopardise the development of the 23-24 squad in order to bring him in,” Marca writes.

“The Spanish club has been weathered by the events of the last two years which saw Mbappe and his team pull out of the nearly finalised move to Madrid,” the Spanish newspaper added.

The only case put forth that Mpabbe is being brought in for Madrid is to replace Karim Benzema due to his continuous injuries.

The buzz surrounding the Madrid captain’s health has edged the club to rethink his future with them, particularly given the season’s disturbance due to his injuries.

In the period before his contract renewal with PSG, Mbappe’s decision was not only financially influenced but politically pressured too.

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke to the footballer about his value on the team, which the footballer revealed in an exclusive interview with the New York Times.

“I never imagined, I’m going to talk with the president about my future, about my future in my career, so it’s something crazy, really something crazy. He told me: ‘I want you to stay. I don’t want you to leave now,'” Mbappe said.

According to Mbappe, Macron also addressed the links to Madrid. “You have time to leave; you can stay a little bit more.'”

“Of course,” Mbappe said, “when the president says that to you, that counts.”