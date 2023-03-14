Qatar volleyball team all set for Paris Olympic qualification tournament

Over 10,000 athletes will participate in the Paris Olympics from over 200 nations to partake in 306 medal events.

After being placed among the top 25 teams in the world, the Qatar Volleyball team has qualified for the Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB), the Men’s Qualification Tournament for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Competing against six teams, Qatar will battle for a spot at the Olympic Games among the likes of hosts France.

Elements of the qualification tournaments have yet to be announced by FIVB, but Team Qatar will take place from 30 September to 8 October 2023.

China, Japan and Poland will play France for the women’s edition while the men’s edition will see Brazil, China, and Japan competing.

The remaining qualifying teams for the men’s competition will see Argentina, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Cuba, Czech Republic, Egypt, Finland, Germany, Iran, Italy, Mexico, Netherlands, Poland, Slovenia, Serbia, Tunisia, Turkey, Ukraine, and the USA.

While the women’s teams will include Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Dominican Republic, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Netherlands, Peru, Poland, Puerto Rico, Slovenia, Serbia, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine and again the USA.

Russia and Belarus have been suspended from international competitions by FIVB since March due to the invasion of Ukraine.

Paris will kick off the multi-sport extravaganza on 26 July 2024

King of the Court tournament

Qatar’s national beach volleyball team bagged the bronze medal at the Miami Beach 2023 Tour in the King of the Court Tournament.

منتخبنا الوطني للكرة الطائرة الشاطئية المكون من الثنائي شريف يونس وأحمد تيجان يتوج بالميدالية البرونزية لجولة ميامي ضمن #بطولة_ملك_الملعب pic.twitter.com/xdprecKf87 — الاتحاد القطري للكرة الطائرة (@QatarVolleyball) March 13, 2023

Falling behind Estonia and Chile, the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games bronze medal winners still managed to beat the other teams competing with one another in the three rounds to determine who becomes King of the Court.

Currently twin stars Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan are ranked third in the world and have won an array of medals for Qatar.