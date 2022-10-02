Time for fresh feet? Ronaldo and Messi could be snubbed on Qatar towers posters

Two of the footballing world’s GOATs may not appear as ‘poster boys’ to represent their teams for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, according to reports.

Yet to be set in stone, Cristiano Ronaldo could be snubbed by his younger Portgual teammates on posters modelling over Doha’s skyscrapers in West Bay.

Either 28-year-old Bruno Fernandes or 25-year-old Diogo Jota may replace the Portuguese legend as the team prefers a more youthful representation.

If true, this would shock Ronaldo’s passionate fanbase and football fanatics worldwide.

The 37-year-old superstar, fresh off winning an award in recognition of his world record of 117 international goals, has been the face of his squad for decades.

A hat-trick hero in 2018, Ronaldo saved his team from elimination against Diego Costa’s Spain with a clutch free-kick in the 88th minute at Russia’s World Cup tournament.

The rescue point would be the seventh goal from the football icon as he has led his country in 17 matches at the FIFA tournament, scoring in every single edition.

Recently the five-time winner of the Ballon D’Or has been on the sidelines for both his Manchester United and his country as he has been recuperating from previous injuries.

With the World Cup quickly approaching, this may be Ronaldo’s last appearance on the international pitch.

Portugal’s potential rebranding is a sign that the Portuguese are closing the chapter for their celebrated captain.

On the side of the mythical spectrum is Lionel Messi, who could also be dawning his last dance at Qatar’s World Cup.

Speculations have grown if Argentina will feature their prized golden boy since they have yet to decide on their pick.

Again onlookers in Qatar and fellow Argentines may not be a fan of not witnessing the Paris Saint-Germain star.

Regardless if the two famed footballers aren’t represented on city towers, they will be represented by millions of fans attending the World Cup to witness a potential end of the mythical era.