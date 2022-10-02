$9.3mn Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ shirt on display at Qatar World Cup exhibition

With less than 50 days left before the kickoff game, 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum has unveiled the ‘World of Football’ exhibition exploring the history of sport as well as the FIFA World Cup.

The exhibition aims to provide a one-of-a-kind experience to all visitors of all ages and cultural backgrounds and highlight the critical role that inclusivity plays in sports, said the President of the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum, Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulla al-Thani, during the opening ceremony on Saturday.

The exhibition, which will be on display until April 1, features loaned artefacts, films, and photographs from a variety of local and international institutions to represent the game’s global reach and diversity.

Prominent pieces from major international partner museums, including a ball used in the first World Cup in 1930, the first ever written football rules guide, and a bronze model of the right foot of famous Brazilian player Pele, are on display.

The display includes a shirt worn by Argentine footballer Diego Maradona when he scored his famous “Hand of God” goal, among other items. The museum has borrowed the blue jersey, which sold at auction in May for a then-record $9.3 million.

In the quarterfinal of the 1986 World Cup against England in Mexico, Maradona wore Argentina’s No. 10 jersey. He scored what became known as the “Hand of God” goal six minutes into the second half, which gave his team the lead.

Four minutes later, He scored a goal that is regarded as one of the best in World Cup history.

Maradona, on of the greatest football players in history, passed away in November 2020 at the age of 60.

The new exhibition is part of the Qatar Creates initiative, a national cultural movement that sponsors, promotes, and celebrates the diversity of cultural activities in Qatar throughout the year, with the goal of connecting audiences in the Gulf state and around the world with the its creative industries.