The World Cup is over, but Qatar still has major events lined up in 2023

Plenty of key events are taking place this year in Doha.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup came to an end following over a decade of excitement and anticipation, leaving behind what many in Qatar have described as “post World Cup” depression.

Despite the major event in the sports industry concluding, Qatar still has plenty of other key events taking place this year, ranging from politics and economics to culture and sports.

Ooredoo Doha Marathon — 20 January

The Ooredoo Doha Marathon is one of the most popular events in Qatar’s sporting calendar, taking place in collaboration with the Qatar Athletic Federation and the telecommunications company.

This year’s event is expected to draw thousands of runners from 80 countries or more, including some of the world’s top athletes.

Confirmed so far are Mohcin Outalha from Morocco as well as Yohans Mekasha, Hiribo Shano and Abiyote Abinet from Ethiopia, along with Desi Jisa Mokonin from Bahrain and Ebsite Tilahun from Ethiopia in the women’s race.

AFC Champions League 2022 —

19-26 February

Qatar is set to host the AFC Champions League 2022‘s round of 16, quarter-finals, and semi-finals.

The round of 16 will take place between 19 and 20 February and will kick off with Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia facing off against Shabab Al Ahli Dubai from the United Arab Emirates.

The quarter-finals will then be held on 23 February before the semi-final is staged on 26 February.

LDC5 Conference — 5-9 March

Doha is hosting the United Nations conference for Least Developed Countries (LDC5) at the Qatar National Convention Centre. The high-level event will gather heads of states and governments to discuss measures to support the least economically developed (LDC) countries.

Officials will also look into ways to address structural challenges and the eradication of poverty in the LDCs.

“At the Conference, it is expected that specific initiatives and concrete deliverables will be announced that will address LDC-specific challenges,” the UN stated.

Expo 2023 Doha —

2 October – 28 March 2024

Qatar will be gathering officials and experts from all over the world at Expo 2023 Doha, which will be held at the Al Bidda Park and which is expected to welcome at least three million worldwide visits.

The event in Doha aims to take on the world’s agricultural problems and will focus on four key themes—modern agriculture, technology and innovation, environmental awareness and sustainability.

The exhibition will take place in the form of a Green Desert with cultural, educational, economic, social and scientific zones.

Qatar Grand Prix 2023 — 6-8 October

The 2023 Qatar Grand Prix is set to take place at the 5.38-kilometre Lusail International Circuit.

The F1 sprint race qualifier will be held for the first time under the floodlights of the racing circuit on 7 October, before the traditional F1 format takes place the following day.

Racing fans around the world will witness a wide range of options to satisfy their need for speed.