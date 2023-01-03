Qatar to host 14 major tournaments in 2023 following successful World Cup

The Qatar Olympic Committee has released its calendar for 2023.

Qatar is set to host 81 sporting events, including 14 major tournaments this year alone, the 2023 sporting events calendar released by the Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) showed just weeks after the end of the World Cup.

International

The first major event will take place in January when the Qatar Volleyball Association (QVA) will play host to the King of the Court Finals (Beach Volleyball), which will be followed by the Beach Pro Tour Finals. The QVA will then host the 2023 Beach Volleyball World Pro Tour-Elite 16 in February.

Meanwhile, the Qatar Tennis, Squash, and Badminton Federation will host the Qatar ExxonMobil Open and Qatar TotalEnergies Open in February 2023.

The Qatar Gymnastics Federation will host the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup 2023, one of four significant international sporting events on the calendar in March.

The Qatar Open Amateur Championship will be held by the Qatar Golf Association, the 2023 ISSF World-shotgun will be held by the Qatar Shooting & Archery Association, and the Ooredoo Qatar Major Padel Championship will be run by the Qatar Tennis, Squash, and Badminton Federation.

In May 2023, Doha, the world’s sports capital, will continue to host international sporting events, including the IJF World Judo Championship at Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiyah Arena.

Additionally, the Qatar Basketball Federation will host the FIBA 3×3 World Tour-Doha in 2023, which will bring more international sporting events to the country.

Not only that, but the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, the Qatar Tennis, Squash, and Badminton Association will also host the Qatar QTerminals Classic Squash Tournament.

The Longines Global Champions Tour, the show jumping qualifying competition for the Paris 2024 Olympics, the Qatar International Table Tennis Championship, and the 2023 Commercial Bank Sports World Championship are the three most notable international championships on this 2023 sports calendar.

The Qatar International Taekwondo Open Championship, the Qatar International Ice Hockey Open Championship, the Qatar Masters Golf Championship, the Qatar Grand Prix (Shotgun), the inaugural leg of the FIP’s Official Padel Tour, and the Qatar International Weightlifting Cup (Grand Prix) are also among the sporting events taking place in the region’s sports hub this year.

Regional

At the Asian level, there are 17 sporting events scheduled, including the Asian Padel Championship, FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Pre-Qualifiers, Asia Professional Golf Tour, West Asia Men’s Athletics Championship, FIBA U16 Asian Championship from, Asia Rugby Sevens Trophy, and West Asia Men’s Squash Championship.

Meanwhile, at the Arab regional level, four championships, including the Doha Stars Artistic Gymnastic Championship, the Arab Squash Championship (Singles – Teams), the Arab Padel Tournament, and the Arab Judo Championship 2023, will be held in Doha.

Five sporting events at the GCC level will take place in Doha, including the ninth GCC Sports Tournament for Universities and Higher Education Institutions in 2023, the GCC Squash Championship (Singles and Teams), the GCC 3×3 U16 Basketball Championship, the GCC 3×3 Basketball Championship from, the GCC Padel Championship, and the GCC Billiard and Snooker Championship.

National

In addition, a large number of regional and local events are listed in the recently released calendar. They are as follows:

Qatar Basketball Cup Final, National Sport Day, QOC Challenge Championship (CrossFit), QOC Beach Games, Qatar Volleyball Cup final, the closing ceremony of Olympic Schools Program, HH the Amir Volleyball Cup final, Qatar Handball Cup Final, HH the Amir Handball Cup, HH the Amir Basketball Cup final, World Olympic Day, Sport Excellency Awards, The Flag Relay, in addition to the Amir Football Cup final, Qatar Football Cup Final and HH The Emir Sword Equestrian Festival.