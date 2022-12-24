On your marks, get set for Ooredoo’s Doha Marathon in January 2023

This year’s edition is set to attract thousands of runners from 80 countries.

Ooredoo Doha Marathon, which is widely regarded as one of the most popular events on Doha’s sporting calendar, is set to take place on 20 January, 2023.

The 11th iteration of the competition, which is listed on the World Athletics calendar, is being put together in collaboration with the Qatar Athletic Federation and Ooredoo, a longstanding promoter of sporting events.

This year’s event is expected to draw thousands of runners from 80 countries or more, including some of the world’s top athletes.

Confirmed so far are Mohcin Outalha from Morocco as well as Yohans Mekasha, Hiribo Shano and Abiyote Abinet from Ethiopia, along with Desi Jisa Mokonin from Bahrain and Ebsite Tilahun from Ethiopia in the women’s race.

The world class athletes will be joined by keen runners of all levels from Qatar’s sporting community, as well as families looking for an active day out.

The Ooredoo Doha Marathon 2023 features a variety of distances, ranging from a 1km children’s race to the full 42km marathon, as well as the Al-Adaam category for Qatari runners, which includes prizes for winning competitors.

The total prize money for all categories amounts to more than 500,000 QAR.

An upgraded route will take runners past some of Doha’s most famous landmarks while avoiding excessive laps.

Participants with disabilities will be able to run all distances up to and including 21.1km, with roads being closed for the duration of the event.

A dedicated race village in Al Bidda Park will provide plenty of activities for families.

A key upgrade for this year’s event will be integration with Nojoom, Ooredoo’s award-winning loyalty programme. Nojoom members can redeem Nojoom Points for entry to the event.

People with disabilities can register for free and runners who register as a group get a 20% discount.

The Marathon, which was first held in 2013 to encourage Qatari citizens and residents to embrace a healthy and active lifestyle, has become one of the most anticipated sporting events in Qatar, with over 18,000 runners taking part over the years.

The event draws large crowds of spectators who line the streets to cheer on the runners and enjoy the electric atmosphere and lively entertainment.

Participants can register for the Ooredoo Doha Marathon 2023 at https://www.ooredoo.qa/web/en/marathon/