Qatar to host AFC Champions League 2022

Qatar adds to its sporting resume with the announcement of the AFC Champions League

Qatar is set to host the AFC Champions League 2022’s round of 16, quarter-finals, and semi-finals, according to a statement released by The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on Tuesday.

The round of 16 is set to be held on 19 February and 20 of next year, which will kick off with Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia facing off against Shabab Al Ahli Dubai from the United Arab Emirates.

Additionally, Saudi’s Al Shabab will play against Uzbekistan’s FC Nasaf as Al Faisaly from Saudi Arabia will face Foolad Khouzestan from the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Al Duhail will meet their Qatar League rivals Al Rayyan, who are ranked 12th in this year’s season.

The Quarter-Finals will be held on 23 February before the semi-final is staged on 26 February.

The first leg of the AFC Champions League 2022 final will be held at the venue of the finalist on 29 April, while the city of Saitama, Japan, will host the second leg on 6 May.

Since hosting what many consider a successful World Cup that has yet to be crowned, Qatar has announced several upcoming sporting events.

In the following year, Qatar will host the 2023 Asian Cup by the AFC for the third time after staging it in 1988 and 2011.

From 6 October to 8 October, the F1 racing spectacle will be held at the Lusail Circuit in Qatar after being first held in 2021.

The Volleyball Beach Pro Tour Finals 2023 will be held from 26-29th January and will be the first of three Beach Pro Tour Finals.