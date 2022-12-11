Qatar to host Formula 1 Sprint events in 2023

From October 6 to October 8, the F1 racing extravaganza will be held at the Lusail Circuit in Qatar.

One of the six F1 sprint races scheduled for the 2023 season of the championship will be held in Qatar, according to the Qatar Motor & Motorcycle Federation (QMMF).

Azerbaijan, Austria, Belgium, the United States, and Brazil will host the other five sprint qualifying events.

On October 7, an exhilarating sprint race qualifier will be held for the first time under the legendary floodlights of the Lusail Circuit Sports Club.

On October 8, the traditional F1 format will take place, providing racing fans around the world with a wide range of options to satisfy their need for speed.

The idea behind adding sprint races to F1’s repertoire in 2021 was straightforward. Since overtakes are the most thrilling aspect of F1 races, it was decided to add shorter races that are one-third the length of the Grand Prix and don’t require pit stops.

This way, they believe that they can introduce a more action-packed event where everyone wins.

The format, which debuted in 2021 with three sessions, quickly gained popularity, and for the ensuing season in 2023, they decided to double the number of sprint races that are included in the event.

The format works as demonstrated by the 39% increase in audience for the Austrian sprint event in 2022 compared to qualifying at the same race the previous year.

Lusail International Circuit is a perfect location to host the event due to the compact nature of the sprint-racing format as a 100km qualifying dash with no required pit stops and drivers racing flat-out to the chequered flag to claim a leading position in the upcoming day’s round.

F1, after conducting a thorough examination of all available choices worldwide and working in tandem with the Qatar Motor & Motorcycle Federation (QMMF), selected Lusail Circuit’s track as one of six to serve as the event’s host venue.

The decision to choose Qatar as one of the nations to host this inventive and thrilling F1 racing format event represents a significant step toward achieving the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030, which aims to establish the nation as a global hub for world-class sporting events and to foster global understanding through sustainable sports development and by utilising the passion for sports that unites people everywhere.