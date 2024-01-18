The Ford Bronco Raptor roars into Qatar at Al Mana Motors

Book a test drive at Al Mana Motors or gather more information about the offer by calling 8007551.

oised to redefine the essence of off-road prowess, the Ford Bronco Raptor has arrived at Al Mana Motors and it comes with exceptional offers.

This mechanical marvel is more than a vehicle. With the Bronco, Ford has proven its unwavering commitment to performance, durability, and sheer driving pleasure.

Al Mana Motors extends an exclusive invitation to explore the car’s prowess firsthand with a comprehensive warranty of five years or 100,000 km, and a similar term for roadside assistance, ensuring peace of mind wherever your journey takes you.

So, let’s take a look at what makes this car so special:

Power Meets Precision

At the core of the Bronco Raptor lies a formidable 3.0L EcoBoost V6 engine, meticulously engineered with Raptor-specific tuning to meet the rigorous standards of Ford Performance.

This powertrain, in harmony with a 10-speed automatic transmission, unleashes an impressive 418 horsepower and 440 lb.-ft. of torque.

It is a high-octane symphony that propels you across Qatar’s challenging terrain with heart-pumping velocity.

A Suspension that Conquers

Ford Performance and Fox’s collaborative genius birthed the HOSS 4.0 System with FOX Live Valve 3.1 Internal Bypass Semi-Active Dampers.

This state-of-the-art suspension is tuned to provide an uncanny similarity to the F-150 Raptor truck’s damping design, ensuring an unparalleled off-road experience.

With sensors that adjust hundreds of times a second to terrain conditions, and control arms designed for maximum wheel travel, every ride promises to be as smooth as it is exhilarating.

Beyond Rugged Aesthetics

The Bronco Raptor’s appearance is as functional as it is striking. With standard features like an exoskeleton-reinforced swing gate, a hardtop with high coverage fender flairs, and a distinctive hood and grille complete with signature lighting, it stands as a paragon of modern design.

This beast not only looks the part but is also equipped to tackle the most challenging off-road adventures with its heavy-duty full-vehicle steel bash plates and rock rails.

A Sanctuary of Sophistication

Inside, the Bronco Raptor is an oasis of comfort and technology. Dual-zone electronic automatic temperature control, a unique 12″ LCD digital instrument cluster, and marine-grade vinyl seats ensure a comfortable ride.

The advanced SYNC 4 system with a 12″ LCD touchscreen offers seamless connectivity, while driver assistance features like the Lane-Keeping System and BLIS with Cross-Traffic Alert ensure peace of mind on any journey.

Ready for Every Adventure

Complementing its muscular frame are 37-inch all-terrain tires on 17-inch alloy wheels, ready to dominate Qatar’s varied landscapes.

Whether scaling dunes or cruising the city, the Bronco Raptor’s Terrain Management System with 7 G.O.A.T. Modes™ (Goes Over Any Type of Terrain) ensures mastery over any environment.

Ready for a test drive?

Don’t miss the opportunity to delve into the details of these benefits and learn more about the Bronco Raptor’s robust features.

