Team Qatar shoots for gold at Asian Shooting Championship

Since delving into the sport competitively, Qatar has advanced in making its impact in the world of shooting.

Qatar men’s skeet team won gold at Saturday’s 10th Asian Shooting Championship in Kazakhstan.

Rashid Al-Athba, Masoud Al-Athba, and Abdulaziz Al-Atteh triumphed in the competition, beating both Kuwait and host country Kazakhstan.

To add to the country’s victory, Qatar’s women’s team came in third, winning bronze.

أبطال #الأدعم 🇶🇦 🥇للرماية راشد العذبة ومسعود العذبة و عبدالعزيز العطية يتوجون بالذهب الآسيوي في منافسات السكيت للفرق وناشئات الأدعم البطلات يحققن المركز الثالث 🥉🇶🇦للفرق في البطولة الآسيوية العاشرة للرماية في كازاخستان #كلنا_الأدعم 🇶🇦💪 pic.twitter.com/5W8sjHTTxT — Team Qatar 🇶🇦 (@qatar_olympic) August 6, 2022

Earlier this month, 42-year-old Rashid bin Hamad Al-Athba finished with a target rate of 27/35 points during the men’s trap event, which led him to place second out of the top eight shooters.

Both Qatar’s men’s and women’s skeet teams have a long history of performing top-tier in their matches. Last year, Team Qatar secured gold in the Arab shooting championship, which was held with 300 shooters from 15 Arab teams.

In the same year, Qatar’s Amal Muhammad won the gold medal in the 14th Asian Airgun Championship.

An influential impact

Earlier this year, Lusail Shooting Range hosted the Qatar Shooting and Archery Association Cup and is currently prepping to host the shooting World Cup, currently set for next March.

In an interview with The Peninsula, Al Anoud Saeed Al Misnad, head of the Women’s Committee at the QSAA said: “There is great interest in the female shooters and the future looks bright…we will push many young faces into the tournament. We have more than one promising player.”