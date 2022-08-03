Qatar unveils squad for Handball World Cup 2023

Qatar will mark its ninth appearance in the World Championship, the first being in 2003.

Qatar Handball Association (QHA) announced the team’s roster in preparation for the 2023 World Men’s Handball Championship.

The championship next year will include 32 teams and be held in Poland and Sweden in January 2023. Qatar will mark its ninth appearance in the World Championship, the first being in 2003.

The team’s best performance was be in 2015, when Qatar hosted the 24th edition of the Men’s Handball World Championship. Placing second, the four-time Asian champions will once again have the chance for the title.

The Qatari national team qualified for the 2023 World Cup after beating Bahrain in the final.

The 23-member squad will be coached under the leadership of Spanish coach Valero Rivera, who will kickstart training on 14 August.

Qatar will first face Germany in the preliminary round on 13 January. The match is expected to be a challenging opener as Germany holds three world championships.