Take your pick: Qatar to host unforgettable concerts this Eid

Don’t have any plans for Eid yet? Well, check out the exciting concerts taking place in less than 10 days’ time.

Eid Al Fitr, the festival marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, is a time of celebration and joy for Muslims around the world.

In Qatar, the festive occasion is celebrated with excitement and enthusiasm, with various events taking place across the country.

As the country’s music scene has continues to grow in recent years, organisers have put together a list of concerts to cater to the general public.

From international acts to local talents, there’s something for everyone. Here are some of the top concerts to look out for during the upcoming Eid 2023 in Qatar.

Najwa Karam and Marwan Khoury

Najwa Karam and Marwan Khoury, two of the biggest names in Arabic music, are set to perform a highly anticipated concert at 9:00 pm on April 23, 2023, at the Qatar National Convention Centre in Doha.

This event promises to be an unforgettable experience for music lovers, featuring a blend of traditional and contemporary Arabic music.

With Najwa’s powerful vocals and Marwan’s soulful melodies, this concert is not to be missed. Fans can expect to hear some of their biggest hits as well as new material. Get your tickets now for what is sure to be an incredible night of music.

Prices start at QAR 200 for gold, QAR 400 for platinum, and QAR 600 for VIP.

Balqees, Hams & Fahad Al Kubaisi

Get ready for an evening of incredible music as Balqees, Hams, and Fahad Al Kubaisi take the stage on April 24, 2023, at Qatar National Convention Centre [QNCC] in Doha.

This concert brings together three of the most prominent names in Arabic music for an exciting night of Khaleeji tunes.

From Balqees’ soulful ballads to Hamsand’s upbeat pop hits and Fahad’s signature style of Gulf music, this event promises to have something for everyone.

Tickets are priced at QAR 200, QAR 400, and QAR 600 and are available now on Virgin Megastore’s website.

Tamer Hosny & DJ Rodge

Music fans in Qatar are in for a treat as Egyptian sensation Tamer Hosny and DJ Rodge come together for an unforgettable concert at 9:00 pm on April 22, 2023, at QNCC.

Tamer Hosny, one of the biggest stars in the Arabic music world, is sure to bring his high-energy performance to the stage, while DJ Rodge will keep the party going with his signature beats.

Tickets for this event start at QAR 200 and are available now on Virgin Megastore’s website. Other categories are priced at QAR 400 and QAR 600.