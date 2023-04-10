Giant balloons, food and sword dances: Qatar to host Mega Park Carnival extravaganza

Exciting news for thrill seekers and foodies alike!

Brace yourself as the much-awaited Mega Park Carnival is finally making its way to Qatar for the first time this month. Taking place at the scenic Al Bidda Park, the event promises to be a spectacle of epic proportions.

Toronto Event, the organisers, have confirmed that they are all set to host the extravaganza from April 16 to 30, and they have promised 15 days of non-stop entertainment, delicious food, and thrilling live experiences.

Over 100,000 visitors are expected to flock to the carnival, which will see a whopping 250 companies from different fields converge at the venue.

The best part? The carnival entry is free. Get ready to experience giant balloons dotted across Al Bidda, an array of gaming areas, eateries, and the pièce de résistance – the Mega Park Theatre, where you can catch a variety of entertainment performances including singing and dancing.

Roaming music performances, cartoon characters, live DJ sets, and the Qatari traditional sword dance called Ardah will also be part of the 15-day carnival.

With opening hours of 7 pm to 12 am during Ramadan and 4 pm to 1 am on Eid days, the carnival is designed to be suitable for all family members, with a multitude of areas and events that cater to all age groups.

According to Toronto Event, the carnival boasts an extensive collection of giant and varied figures in various forms, adding a world of fun to the recreational areas, the restaurant area, and the social media area.

By utilising cutting-edge entertainment techniques, advanced technological tools, and social media, the carnival aims to become one of the most significant recreational destinations for families and kids on the calendar of events in Qatar and the Arabian Gulf in the first phase and universal in the second.

The carnival is divided into several sections, each offering unique experiences, including giant figures, aircraft figures, illuminated figures, visitor services, stands for exhibitors or booths, spaces for Mega park sponsors, and the Mega Park stage.

A dedicated services section will also be in place, which includes reception and registration areas, family areas, youth districts, large screens, event studios, social media influencers’ areas, play areas, hygiene and sterilisation, security, and medical departments, including Qatar Red Crescent and ambulance services.

Meanwhile, the Heritage Game Area features games such as Peep, Gally, Rin, Whirlpool, and Dannah Gamerolling.

With the installation of booths, stages, and other event infrastructure commencing on April 10, the Mega Park Carnival will be the last event hosted at Al Bidda Park before Expo 2023 Doha, which will run for 179 days, from October 2 to March 28, 2024.