Social Development Ministry’s ‘Giving Challenge’ continues to support Qatari community during Ramadan

Not only does the ministry’s initiative support those in need in Qatar, but it also promotes the importance of helping others in the community



The Qatari Ministry of Social Development and Family (MSDF) division will continue the ‘Giving Challenge‘ initiative until the end of Ramadan.



In cooperation with Qatar Charity (QC) and the Ajyal Education Centre (AEC), the ‘Giving Challenge’ encourages big names behind national production projects to contribute to the ministry’s economic and educational empowerment drive this Ramadan.

Volunteers prepare and distribute 50 Suhoor meals daily to families most in need at the Culture District of the Katara Cultural Village, with support from Ajyal.

Qatar’s tradition is at the heart of this drive, with meals such as harees, madrooba and luqaimat being distributed.



The ‘Giving Challenge’ also extends to supporting those in need when the fasting day ends. Every day, with the support of QC, the ministry distributes 90 Iftar meals.



The initiative also emphasises the importance of educating the future generation about the benefits of volunteering and charitable work.



Shedding light on why this is a fundamental aspect of the ‘Giving Challenge, Abu Bakr Musa Abdullah, the Director and Founder of the AEC, said that the centre’s participation was within the framework of bolstering “the ministry’s goal of instilling values and promoting the virtue of morals and charity during the holy month of Ramadan.”



The ministry echoed this sentiment, stating that the initiative is part of their efforts to “support Qatar National Vision 2030 and preserve Islamic values and good morals, in addition to activating the role of social care.”

A matter of national pride and honour

The rewards of volunteering as part of the ‘Giving Challenge’ have been invaluable for Qatar’s youth.



For Hamad Al Salah, a member of the AEC and volunteer, helping those in need is an immense source of honour and pride.



“This experience was inspiring and fruitful for me, as I felt joy and inner satisfaction with my contribution to bringing joy and happiness to the hearts of others in the blessed month of Ramadan,” he said.

For Maryam Al Qahtani, a fellow volunteer, the ‘Giving Challenge’ has “reinforced the value of cooperation and social solidarity and left me with a feeling of happiness and satisfaction in contributing to providing support and assistance to others in this blessed month.”