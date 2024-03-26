Qatar Charity implements ‘Feed the Fasting’ project in Gaza

The project aims to provide food packages and bags of flour to people in dire need during the holy month of Ramadan.

Qatar Charity distributed 150,000 meals in Gaza as part of its Ramadan campaign Endless Giving on Tuesday as the besieged enclave grapples with a dire humanitarian crisis caused by Israel’s ongoing genocidal war.

The campaign falls under Qatar Charity’s Feed the Fasting project, aimed at providing food packages and bags of flour to people during the holy month of Ramadan.

The Qatari entity has provided 12,000 food baskets, 13,200 bags of flour, and 150,000 ready-made meals, for at least 300,000 individuals.

“The Feed the Fasting project contributes to alleviating the suffering of the people of Gaza due to the severe shortage of food supplies and the absence of provisions for breaking fast during the sacred month,” Qatar Charity said.

The charity has also been implementing similar Ramadan projects in 40 countries, with a focus on Palestine, internally displaced Syrians, Somalia, Yemen, and Bangladesh, including Rohingya refugees.

The project also includes the Zakat Al-Fitr and Eid Clothing initiatives, which the local population can contribute to online or request someone to collect the donations from their home through Qatar Charity’s app.

More than 600 million people in Muslim-majority countries are marking Ramadan this year without a sufficient food supply, with more than 200 million suffering from severe hunger, according to Islamic Relief.

The organisation underlined the situation in Gaza, where the 2.2 million population is suffering from a significant shortage of food and basic resources. Gaza’s local authorities have been recording more cases of death due to malnutrition, especially among newborns, children and the elderly.

As of Monday, 31 people in Gaza, including 27 children, died as a result of malnutrition and dehydration, according to the United Nations’ latest flash update.

The alarming rate of malnutrition-related deaths is only expected to rise under Israel’s non-stop genocidal war on Gaza and complete air, land and sea blockade.

Nearly six months on, the Israeli genocidal war on Gaza has killed 32,333 Palestinians while displacing more than 80 percent of the population.

At least 1.1 million people in Gaza are suffering from catastrophic levels of food insecurity as truckloads of aid await Israel’s approval to cross over from Egypt.

Less than 200 trucks enter Gaza daily carrying insufficient amounts of aid to feed the starving population, according to the UN.

The amount is significantly less than the pre-war daily average of 500 truckloads of aid that included fuel, which Israel has prevented from entering Gaza.

Israel has also killed at least 174 UN staff since the start of the war in addition to 348 health workers, 48 others from the civil defence, and 15 from the Palestinian Red Crescent.

The war has left Gaza with 12 partially functioning hospitals out of an initial 36, with only 24 percent of the primary healthcare facilities still functioning with barely any resources.

Hospitals and medics have been among Israel’s key targets throughout the war, with medical facilities being subjected to attacks and raids by occupation forces.

For more than a week, Israel has raided and embargoed the Al-Shifa Medical Complex and its surroundings.

On Monday, Israel bombed the upper floor of its main building while continuing to trap around 7,000 displaced people and patients, according to Palestine’s news agency (Wafa).

Witnesses told Wafa that Israel has been detaining and killing the displaced while ordering everyone inside the hospital to leave. Israel detained about 500 civilians from the medical facility, Wafa reported.

Five Palestinians have also died at the Al-Shifa hospital “due to the absence of health services, food, and water, and the power outage in the intensive care units,” witnesses told Wafa.

On Sunday, Israeli occupation forces blocked the gates of Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, forcing medical teams, patients and displaced people to leave.