Awqaf Ministry, Hamad Medical Corporation to launch ‘Healing and Mercy’ Ramadan campaign

The campaign will include spiritually inspiring talks, while Islamic books will be handed out to help people dealing with illnesses.



Qatar’s Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs, in cooperation with Hamad Medical Centre, will be launching the ‘Healing and Mercy’ campaign on Sunday – which will run until the eighteenth day of Ramadan (28 March).



Awqaf, which will be represented by the National Department of Dawah and Religious Guidance, aims to provide spiritual support and guidance to patients and their families across three hospitals in Qatar: Hamad Hospital, Al Wakra Hospital and Al Khor Hospital.

The Al Mutawa Office also backs the ‘Healing and Mercy’ campaign.



The office is a subdivision of the Dawah and Guidance department and spreads awareness about the virtues of patience and upholding spiritual strength to navigate health scares.



The ‘Healing and Mercy’ campaign will involve a variety of initiatives, such as delivering spiritually uplifting lectures, distributing Islamic literature on ruqyah healing as well as distributing copies of the Quran to enhance engagement between hospitals and patients regarding faith.



Malallah Abdul Rahman Al Jaber, the Director of the Dawah and Religious Guidance Department, said that this latest campaign is not only an opportunity to strengthen cooperation between Awqaf and a major national institution such as the Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) but also provide new ground for Islamic propagation – especially during the holy month.



He added that the campaign underscores the importance of Islamic values, such as reflecting on the verses of the Quran, in providing healing for patients’ souls and hearts.



He further assured that the department will continue in its pursuit of spreading the message of Islam at a state level and thanked the HMC for its collaboration on this project for the betterment of the wellbeing of patients and their families.