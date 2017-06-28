Six things to do in Qatar this weekend (June 28-July 1)

Many Qatar residents will be enjoying a prolonged Eid break this weekend, and there’s plenty around town to keep them occupied, from musical shows, to comedy, to exploring the natural world.

Here are our picks:

‘Tamim the Glorious’ exhibition

A new exhibition about Qatar’s Emir by local artist Ahmed Bin Majed Al Maadheed will open at 5pm on July 1 at the W Doha.

Al Maadheed is most famous for his viral portrait of Sheikh Tamim, which has been plastered on buildings, cars, laptops and other things across town.

The exhibition is free and open to all, and runs until Sept. 10, from 10am to 10pm. More information is here.

Flying tours

Tour group 365 Adventures is offering 30-minute flying tours at Al Khor airport from 9am to 6pm daily except on Sundays.

Bookings can be made online (must be three days in advance) and cost QR550 for single passengers. A couple ride is QR850 and a GoPro video can be bought for QR150 extra.

Call 7008 6008 for more information.

Enjoy live comedy

Stand-up comedy veteran Barry Hilton will appear in Doha for one night only on June 30.

The South African star will be appearing at The Laughter Factory at the Grand Hyatt Doha at 9pm.

Hilton has previously appeared on stage with the likes of John Cleese, Billy Connolly and Bob Monkhouse and was the first South African to perform at the prestigious Harrah’s Improv at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Tickets costs QR185 or QR250 (over 21s only), and can be purchased here.

Mall shows

Malls are holding several shows this weekend as part of the Qatar Summer Festival and Eid festivities.

For example, Lagoona Mall is putting on a musical performance of Beauty and the Beast. The shows in the mall’s North Court Lobby begin at 5pm, 7pm and 9pm on June 28 and 29 and are completely free.

Meanwhile, families visiting Doha Festival City this weekend will be able to enjoy a free 30-minute show.

The kid-friendly entertainment is being put on as part of the mall’s Eid festival, will be shown three times daily from June 27 – July 1 inclusive.

Shows begin at 4pm, 5pm and again at 8:30pm in the mall’s Center Court.

Mall visitors will also find entertainers roaming around the shopping venue, including musicians and magicians.

Here’s the full line-up of mall shows:

Make a splash on a banana boat

Tour company 365 adventures is also offering residents the opportunity to take a spin on a Banana Boat this weekend.

Up to four riders can have a go at any one time, for a minimum booking of two hours.

The speed boat and life jackets will be provided. The trips cost QR300 and bookings can be made online here.

Explore the mangroves

Tour company Discover Arabia are running nightly kayaking tours of the mangroves near Al Khor over the Eid break.

On the 28th, 29th and 30th you will be able to set off at 4pm for a sunset tour, finishing with a barbecue.

The tours cost QR200 and participants should bring their own food to grill. See here for more details and how to book.

