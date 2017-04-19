Seven things to do in Qatar this weekend (April 19 – 22)

DFI

From off-roading action to checking out the latest car innovations to scary movie screenings and a Latin American festival, there’s plenty going on around town this weekend.

Here are our picks:

Horror movie screenings

The Doha Film Institute (DFI) will screen a series of horror/thriller films at the Museum of Islamic Art Auditorium starting tomorrow, April 20.

Titled Our Creators of Horror, the series is aimed to celebrate “the craft of eclectic filmmakers who have redefined the genre.”

Doha Film Institute

This weekend’s screening include: Psycho by Alfred Hitchcock (Thursday, 7:30pm); Jumanji by Joe Johnston (Friday, 3pm); Vampyr by Carl Theodor Dreyer (Saturday, 7:30pm); and The Orphanage by J.A. Bayona (Friday, 7:30pm).

The series will also feature a Made in Qatar program that includes four films made by Qatari nationals and residents, which will be screened consecutively on Friday starting at 5:30pm.

Tickets per screening cost QR35/person. However, those interested in attending all or most screenings can buy a “ticket package” for QR100, which grants buyers one ticket to each screening in the Creators of Horror film series. Visit DFI’s page for more information.

Qatar Motor Show

More than 21 automotive brands, including gleaming concept cars, new releases and bikes are showcasing their latest innovations and technology at the eighth annual Qatar Motor Show starting today.

Chantelle d'Mello

The event, which will run until Apr. 22 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in West Bay, is showcasing its from 4 to 10pm on Thursday and Sunday, from 1 to 10pm on Friday and Saturday, and from 1 to 8pm on Monday.

Skyline Automotive, Hyundai’s official distributor, will be also be unveiling a new hybrid car – currently rated as the top performing in the segment – that will be coming to Qatar for the first time.

Interested visitors are requested to register for free online here. For more information, visit the event’s website here.

Snow and balloons at DFC

Though it’s ski slope isn’t yet open, Doha Festival City has introduced a monthlong set of attractions for children 5-12 years old.

Its Winter Wonderland event features two snow zones and will run from April 20 to May 20. Play is open from 4pm to 10pm Sunday to Thursday, and from 1pm to 10pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

Airigami/Facebook

In another offering, renowned artist Larry Moss will create sculptures made out of thousands of latex balloons over a period of nine days. Moss is known for incorporating literary, art and pop culture references into his work. Up to 40,000 balloons will be used by him and his team to create the installations.

They will be on display until May 20, and live sculpting will take place from 3pm to 9pm daily.

Roots

Head over to Katara this weekend to explore some of the sights and sounds of Latin American culture at the newly launched festival Roots.

The festival, which began yesterday and will run until April 22, features exhibitions and daily evening performances by musicians and dancers from Venezuela, Argentina, Mexico, Peru, Paraguay and Cuba.

Katara

All performances commence at 7:30pm each night and are staged in Katara’s Drama Theatre.

The event is free and open to all. However, those who wish to attend will need to register here, and children under seven years old are not allowed. For more information about the festival and registration, visit Katara’s website.

Cross Country Rally

Round four of the 2017 FIA Cross-Country Rally World Cup and round two of the 2017 FIM Cross-Country Rallies World Championship will run until Saturday, April 22 at Sealine Beach.

QMMF

A route of nearly 2,000km will take competitors to the outermost reaches of Qatar in a dusty and sandy trail laid by officials at the Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation (QMMF).

When the rally concludes on Saturday, there will be a prize-giving ceremony at the Losail International Circuit starting at 6:30pm. There will also be a show of motorbike stunts and a car exhibition from Mawater. More information on the rally schedule and route can be found online.

World Anaqa Show

Fashion enthusiasts looking to revel in the latest trends should head over to Katara’s Multipurpose Hall in Building 15 starting today.

Chantelle D'mello / Doha News

The World Anaqa Show, which will open today starting 5:30pm, will be showcasing some of the most renowned local and international brands for men, women and kids.

The event is on daily from 10am to 10pm until Monday, April 24. A fashion show will take place between 6pm and 7pm daily, except for Thursday.

For more information, check out the event’s website.

Desert cleanup

A new environmental awareness group is organizing a desert clean-up this Friday from 9am to 10am, and is seeking volunteers to help.

The cleanup by Silent Volunteers will take place at Qatar’s Singing Sand Dunes, located approximately 40 km southwest of Doha.

Ricky Majit/Flickr

Large garbage bags, gloves and refreshments will be provided. Volunteers are encouraged to bring their own sand mats, sun screen, hats and toys for children.

Participants are requested to confirm their attendance on Facebook or by email at [email protected]

What are your plans for the weekend? Thoughts?