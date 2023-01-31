Ronaldo will return to Europe, Al Nassr coach claims

Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Saudi Arabia generated a shock to the football world

Al Nassr coach Rudi Garcia has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo’s legendary career will not end in the Middle East as he expects the superstar to return to Europe.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is a positive addition, as he helps to disperse defenders,” Garcia said.

“He is one of the best players in the world. He will not finish his career at Al Nassr, he will return to Europe,” the French coach added.

The Portuguese captain will be 40 years old at the end of his current deal, limiting his prospects of joining a competitive side within the European circle.

Ronaldo’s illustrious status was earned at Real Madrid, a club that continues to be fond of the footballer.

Lifting two La Liga titles, two Spanish Cups, four Champions League titles, and three Club World Cups with the Spanish giants, a return to Real Madrid is the dream of a bulk of Ronaldo’s fanbase.

Ronaldo debuted on the Saudi pitch scoring a brace against Lionel Messi’s Paris Saint-Germain, framing a recollection of past rivalries to the football world.

With high expectations for his debut, the 2017 FIFA Best Player failed to make a goal appearance on the league scoreboard against Al Ettifaq.

The loss against Al Ettifaq knocked the squad out of Saudi Super Cup, pouring tension on the team’s performance since Ronaldo’s joining.

The 37-year-old carries more than 800 senior goals for club and country statistically, but that could be raised in Friday’s upcoming faceoff with Al Fateh SC.

The knights of Arabia sit first in the Saudi Arabia Pro League above Al Hilal, the country’s most successful team.