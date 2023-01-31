Qatar’s Abdelkarim Hassan to file FIFA complaint against former club Al Sadd

The national player has faced indefinite suspension from the Qatar Football Association, but his choice to sign for another club has led to legal action.

Abdelkarim Hassan’s attorney Ali Abbas has publicly announced that the Qatari footballer will file a complaint to FIFA against his former Al Sadd SC.

Speaking to Al Kass TV, Abbas said via a telephone call that Hassan will file a complaint in a week’s time to the football governing body, confident that a decision would be in favour of the player.

“I know at the end, the final decision will be in favour for everyone,” Abbas voiced to the Al Kass presenters.

#مجلس_قناة_الكاس |

علي عباس محامي عبدالكريم حسن: سنرفع شكوى للفيفا بعد اسبوع.. وبعد عام ونصف العام القرار سيكون لصالح اللاعب #دوري_نجوم_QNB pic.twitter.com/jyp9sKCwSw — قنوات الكاس (@alkasschannel) January 29, 2023

Abbas’s involvement comes after Al Sadd assured it would take legal action against its former player after the defender signed with Kuwait’s Al Jahra SC.

The star-studded team communicated on its social media channels that Hassan “unilaterally early terminated his employment contract with Al Sadd FC without any just cause and/or valid reason.”

“Al Sadd FC has therefore already given mandate to their lawyers to take all relevant legal actions against the player/ Abdul Karim Hassan and any third club for protecting their own image and interest,” the club added.

During the signing in Kuwait last week, Al Jahra’s President Khalid Aljarallah asserted that the Qatari footballer’s signing procedures and legal procedures had all been aligned with the correct filings.

The left-back was dropped from Al Sadd after rising criticism over his dedication to the Qatari football team following its early World Cup exit. When questioned on Snapchat by a frustrated fan following Qatar’s exit from the tournament, the footballer nonchalantly said, “Calm down. Do you think this is a war?”

Hassan, the 2018 Asian Footballer of the Year, additionally faced indefinite suspension along with a deduction of 50 percent of his salary and a fine of QR200,000 earlier this month by Qatar Football Association.

News of the 29-year-old’s transfer to Kuwait has captured the nation’s attention, constructing several public opinions on his decision.

“First you cut all ties with him and now this is how you respond after he signed with another club?.. Let him search for his future,” one Twitter user said in response to Al Sadd’s legal statement.

While another user said: “Thank you, Al Sadd management, for the quick response regarding this issue.”