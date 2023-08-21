Real Madrid waiting until last hours of transfer window to make Mbappe offer: reports

The face of French football, Mbappe has been reintegrated into PSG’s first-team squad following “very constructive and positive discussions.”

Spanish giants Real Madrid are ready to offer Paris Saint-Germain €120 million for Kylian Mbappe this summer, as per reports by German newspaper BILD.

According to the report, the club will not wait until next summer for the French striker and will submit the offer in the very last hours of this summer transfer window.

The deadline for all trades and offers for football clubs is 1 September, which Madrid wants to present at the very last minute to “avoid poker and to put pressure on Paris.”

The German report also details that the plan for Mbappe has been in the works internally for weeks.

Although it is officially unconfirmed, the report has validity, especially as Madrid still needs to commit a replacement for famed legend Karim Benzema who left the club for Saudi Arabia after an incredible 14-year spell.

Mbappe will be a free agent as of next summer and has been involved in a dramatic contract saga with PSG after the footballer publicly spoke on the internal issues of the Parisian club.

After several weeks of uncertainties and being dropped from the club’s pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea, Mbappe has now returned to the first-team set-up at PSG.

Benched from the team’s first game, Mbappe was substituted into PSG’s second game in the season against Toulouse. Mbappe scored in the 1-1 draw against Toulouse, positioning PSG 11th in the current league standings.

The timing of the 24-year-old return comes after PSG inked a deal with Mbappe’s French teammate Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona.