Messi says PSG move from Barcelona was ‘neither wanted nor desired’

The footballing legend faced an endless amount of booing from PSG fans throughout his time in France.

Famed footballer Lionel Messi has admitted that he never wanted to join Paris Saint-Germain in 2021, revealing refound happiness since joining Inter Miami after two seasons in France.

Speaking to media for the first time since arriving in the MLS club, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner took a swipe at PSG by claiming he never wanted to join them from Barcelona in the first place.

As per translated by TyC Sports, Messi said: “Im happy, enjoying this new stage and the experience of living in this country that is something that always crossed my mind. We are in the place where we want to be.”

“Me going to Paris was neither planned nor desired. I did not want to leave Barcelona, and it became difficult. But it is the opposite of what is happening to me now, thanks to God,” the 36-year-old added.

Hailed as the GOAT of football, Messi scored his 10th goal in seven games to help his Inter Miami side to their first trophy on Saturday, and lifting his 44th.

The feat is seen as an unimaginable accomplishment for a club that had the worst record in MLS this season before the arrival of the Argentine.

After being unbeaten in seven games on their way to winning the Leagues Cup, Messi’s period at Miami is remarkably different from his time in the French capital.

Despite competing alongside the most skilled footballers at PSG, Messi’s squad fell short of expectations as the team lost seven of its first 17 games in 2023.

Off the pitch, the chemistry of PSG appeared frail. Messi was suspended for two weeks after leaving France to attend promotional events in Saudi Arabia during the mid-end of the season.

PSG ultras sounded their immense dissatisfaction with the Argentinian with vulgar chants targeting the World Cup champion.

Such angry reactions triggered heightened security measures at various PSG locations, including Messi’s home, the club’s training centre, and its headquarters.

On several occasions, thousands of fans attended matches late into the season, including the final game at the Parc des Princes, in which the Argentine was met with whistles.

Ronan Caroff, France Area Manager for Transfermarkt, described the relationship between Messi and PSG fans as “difficult.”

“It’s been a long time since he has gone to meet the ultras at the end of games like almost all his teammates do. As PSG fans can be really passionate, this type of cold relation isn’t a good sign of what they currently think of Messi,” Caroff said on Transfermarkt’s platforms.

“But such a world renowned star should have taken PSG to a higher level, and these two seasons haven’t felt like a progression at all for the club. So they have the happiness of having an all-time great in their team, but the bitterness that it didn’t impact the club more in their results,” Caroff added.