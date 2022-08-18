Real Madrid legend Vieira rejects Qatar offers amid retirement speculations

Marcelo Vieira is said to be currently focusing on business.

Real Madrid Legend Marcelo Vieira could be considering retirement from the football world after declining offers from Qatar and Major League Soccer, as per reports from the Marca.

The Brazilian full-back, who visited Qatar for a meet and greet tour, stepped away from the football stage after winning 25 titles.

Leaving Real Madrid after 15 years as a free agent, Vieira commented that his departure from the club wouldn’t be the end of his career.

“I feel I can still play. Facing Real Madrid won’t be a problem. I’m a big Madridista, but I’m also a big professional.”

Yet, the 34-year-old has not been swayed by his attractive offers. As discussed in the report, Vieira could be shifting his focus to his businesses.

Marcelo currently owns two clubs, AzurizFutebol Clube, and Portuguese second-tier club CD Mafra. With years of experience, Marcelo has facilitated the growth of the clubs, hoping to broaden their status.

The five-time UEFA Champions League winner is currently on holiday, showcasing his well-deserved vacation on his socials, putting family over football.

If Marcelo decides to join Qatar’s pitches, he will follow the likes of James Rodríguez and several other veteran celebrity football players who have transferred to the Gulf state, where football’s biggest event is due to be held in less than 100 days time.

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is due to kick off on 20 November – bringing the world’s most prestigious football tournament to the region for the first time ever.