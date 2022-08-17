Dubai Marathon postponed due to increased demand for World Cup hotels, flights

The running event was set to resume for the first time following a hiatus caused by pandemic restrictions.

This year’s Dubai Marathon has been rescheduled due to the high demand for hotel rooms and flights in Dubai due to the Qatar World Cup.

Originally set for December 2022, Dubai’s most renown running event will now take place on Sunday 12 February 2023. This comes after organisers discovered a restricted supply of hotel rooms due to increasing demand for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

The marathon will be held for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic, and it is expected to draw over 30,000 participants from more than 100 nations.

“As always, we kept an eye on the situation regarding flights and accommodation not only for the elite athletes coming to compete but also for marathon tourists, which are marathon and 10km runners based overseas who enjoy coming to Dubai to test themselves on a flat, fast course,” said Event Director Peter Connerton.

Thousands of football enthusiasts have opted to stay in Dubai for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which will be held in Qatar from 20 November to 18 December. As a result, there is a scarcity of inexpensive hotel accommodations in the city.

“Our first Dubai Marathon after the lifting of the pandemic restrictions should be a celebration of running, and we wish to encourage athletes to come and enjoy everything the city has to offer.”

“By moving the date to February, we are confident our overseas competitors will be able to avail of better flight and hotel options both in terms of choice and affordability. The date change will also allow us to provide the same for our team of overseas event officials, media representatives and spectators,” said Connerton.

The Dubai Marathon, recently ranked third among all worldwide marathons by World Athletics, welcomes runners from over 145 nations and delivers many of the sport’s top performances. The 2020 Dubai Marathon generated 24 of the top 100 fastest men’s timings and 18 of the top 100 fastest women’s times in history.

As usual, the marathon will be contested in three categories: full marathon, 10km run, and 4km fun run. Those interested in taking part may sign up on the Dubai Marathon website.

According to the UAE’s The National News, Dubai will open its first football-themed hotel in early November for Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup attendees.

NH Dubai The Palm, located among some of the country’s most popular tourist destinations, is housing supporters travelling between the Emirates and Doha throughout the event.

Qatar is the first Middle Eastern country to host the World Cup, and at least 1.5 million supporters are anticipated to flock to the Gulf state. At least 1.8 million World Cup tickets have been sold worldwide to date.

According to the UAE media outlet, there is a considerable demand for hotel accommodations in Abu Dhabi, which has grown in recent weeks. The NH Dubai The Palm features 533 rooms and a sports bar for people who want to watch the event.

In response to the increase, the UAE’s Expat Sport tourist agency’s Football Fans Dubai Experience will provide airline packages between the two locations.

Tourist packages include transportation to and from the NH Dubai and the palm tree.