Ready for the school bell? Check out Jarir Bookstore’s ‘Back to School’ campaign

Students and parents counting down to the new academic year can head to Jarir Bookstore to make use of its all-important ‘Back To School’ campaign this week.

The popular store is packed with a range of school supplies, including bags, notebooks, stationary items and more to make the arduous back to school preparation process a breeze.

With branches across Qatar, including Salwa Road, Al Rayyan Al Jadeed Road, and Jaidah Square, Jarir Bookstore is a convenient option for all.

Branches are open from 9am to 10pm every day and from 4pm to 10pm on Fridays – providing ample time to stock up on essential supplies.

For students with flair, branded products are available for a more personalised experience. Superhero fans can find Batman school bags, packed lunches and pencil cases to really stand out at school.

Books are also available to help navigate through a range of school subjects, while the younger tots can opt for more kid-friendly educational toys.

For more information and a deeper dive into all the products on hand, check out Jarir Bookstore’s back to school catalogue on the official website. You can also keep up to date with all the latest offers, on social media. Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.