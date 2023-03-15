QSL pushes Ooredoo Cup final date forward

The tournament kicked off in 2009 and has delivered high-performance fixtures since.

The Qatar Stars League (QSL) announced that the 2022-2023 season Ooredoo Cup final will kick off a day prior than initially planned. The final will no longer be played on 28th March but on the 27th.

The contest that initially hosted 12 Qatari teams competing in groups based on their standings from this season’s QNB Stars League will now witness Umm Salal facing Al Arabi and Al Duhail facing Al Sadd in the semifinals.

The two fixtures will be held on 23rd March as all four teams compete for a spot in the finals.

Absent from this year’s tournament is last season’s winner Al Sailiya, who won the cup after defeating Al Wakrah 5-4 in extra time.

11th in the league, Umm Salal will compete with the second-best team in the leaderboard Al Arabi.

What is set to undoubtedly be a challenging match for Umm Salal, the presence of Yaseen Al-Bakhit may help edge the team outside of becoming eliminated to the sidelines.

Joining the side to replace injured Valentino Yuel, Al-Bakhit struck a late goal against Al Khor in the quarterfinals of the 51st Amir Cup.

Al Duhail carries a star-studded team, and have overcome the shine of Qatar’s premier teams this season, specifically Al Sadd.

Coached by Hernan Crespo, Argentina’s fourth-highest goalscorer, the club has gained recognition for their four consecutive wins in a vital part of the season.

Al Sadd has been absent from becoming champions of the league since 2019 after defeating Al Arabi 4-0.

Having been initially viewed as best in Qatar this season, Al Sadd’s squad will seek to redeem themselves after falling to third place in the QSL league.

The final will be played at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium of Al Sadd club.