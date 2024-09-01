QREC to participate in 2024 Salon du Cheval in Morocco

The event is a key gathering for equine industry professionals, offering high-level national and international competitions and exhibitions.

The Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club (QREC) will participate in the 15th edition of the Salon du Cheval in Morocco from September 30 to October 6, 2024.



The event, held under the patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, aligns with the Qatar-Morocco 2024 Year of Culture.

Salon du Cheval has been an annual event since 2008. It is a major gathering for equine professionals, featuring high-level competitions and exhibitions.

‘Horse Farming in Morocco: Innovation and Challenge’

This year’s Salon du Cheval theme is ‘Horse Farming in Morocco: Innovation and Challenge,’ showcasing professions related to horses, including modern and traditional saddle making to farriery, ‘Tbourida’ rifle making, and veterinary medicine laboratories.

The featured activities include the Barb Horse Champions Cup, international Arabian Thoroughbred competitions, the Arab-Barb Horse Champions Cup, and the 4W show jumping event, part of the Morocco Royal Tour (MRT) and a World Cup qualifier.

The show also includes opportunities for Moroccan riders in the CSI1 competition (Concours de Saut International) and daily exhibitions by regional sorbas in the Tbourida Grand Prix. Visitors can enjoy equestrian performances, cultural exhibits and conferences.

QREC became the Platinum Sponsor of the event in 2018 to strengthen strategic relations between Qatar and Morocco and enhance cooperation with the Association du Salon du Cheval.

This year, QREC will be represented by an official delegation stationed at the QREC pavilion in the International Village in El Jadida, ‘the city of the horse‘. According to their press release, preparations are already underway to equip the pavilion with everything needed to showcase Qatar’s thriving equestrian sport.

QREC will highlight major events, including Arabian horse shows and races at Al Rayyan and Al Uqdah.

The pavilion will also feature Qatar’s equestrian events and international sponsorships, such as the Qatar Goodwood Festival and Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

Last year, the Salon du Cheval featured over 100 exhibitors from 40 countries and attracted 160,000 visitors, according to their annual report. Over seven days, 700 riders and 1,000 horses competed. QREC’s participation was a major highlight, showcasing their strong commitment to the event.