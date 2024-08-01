Qatar Tourism announces renewal of multi-year partnership with Goodwood Racecourse

The announcement added that the latest multi-year extension will start next year.



Qatar Tourism (QT), represented by Visit Qatar (VQ), announced that it will extend the partnership with Sussex’s Goodwood Racecourse that began in 2015 and was set for 10 years.



The announcement was made at the renowned Goodwood Racecourse on Wednesday and publicized on X.

The announcement also added that the latest multi-year extension will start next year but did not specify how many more years the partnership will last.



The new agreement will position VQ as the main sponsor, transitioning from the Qatar Racing & Equestrian Club (QREC), a news release by Goodwood revealed on Wednesday.

Qatar Goodwood Festival is currently backed by QREC as the presenting partner along with Qatar Airways and VQ as the event partners.



“This milestone reflects our dedication to continue showcasing Qatar’s vibrant culture and distinctive offerings to a global audience,” said QT Chairman and Chair of the Board of Directors of VQ, Saad bin Ali Al Kharji.



This year’s five-day flat-racing event began on Tuesday and will conclude on Saturday with the headline Coral Stewards’ Cup Day, where Qatar’s Wathnan Racing’s bay gelding, Dark Trooper, is among those set to compete in hopes of victory.



The extended partnership builds on Qatar’s relationship with Goodwood which spans back to 2015 when a £2 million ten-year sponsorship deal began and the Glorious Goodwood event was rebranded as the Qatar Goodwood Festival.



British media reported this as “the biggest single deal in British horse racing.”



“Our partnership with Qatar will make an enormous contribution to horseracing in the UK,” said course owner, Lord March, at the time.