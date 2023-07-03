QNL unveils list of exciting events to keep your kids cool this summer

Summer is ablaze, and Qatar National Library (QNL) is set to turn up the excitement with a list of events.

Qatar National Library is pulling out all the stops with a plethora of thrilling activities that will engage, enrich, and inspire everyone—especially youngsters and young adults.

The events include reading challenges, stimulating lectures, and interactive workshops that will undoubtedly bring the joy of learning to life and attract the attention of all age groups.

Little ones

In partnership with Little Thinking Minds, the Children’s Library is bringing to the little ones the “Summer Reading Challenge” from 1 July to 20 August, providing a chance for all kids to fight the notorious ‘summer slide’ and embark on a thrilling literary journey.

The best part? An array of enticing prizes await those who complete the challenge. All you need to do is log into the website and tap into the treasure trove of online resources—including the captivating “I Read Arabic” platform.

After the tasks are completed for the assigned age group, they’ll need to submit a video recording.

Then, on July 16, the ever-popular Summer Camp gets into full swing with a bouquet of thrilling activities for children and young adults.

On the same day, KidZania’s “World Discovery Summer Camp” will take children on a fascinating journey to Indonesia right here in Doha. They’ll explore different languages, cultural dances, traditional food, and costumes. This exciting cultural journey will be repeated daily until July 20.

Better parent, better child

The excitement, however, doesn’t stop there.

The library is also launching an enlightening series of seminars—starting with “Parenting a Superstar Student” on July 11.

Discover insider tips and expert advice on a variety of topics, from human psychology to mastering essay writing.

Reading enthusiasts

On 12 July, the library’s fourth Community Read will dive into the critically acclaimed novel, Baghdad Clock—a finalist for the 2018 International Prize for Arabic Fiction.

Grab an Arabic copy from the User Services Desk or an English version through the Overdrive database or the Library’s app.

Meanwhile, on July 23, the transformative “Power of the Book: A Tale of Two Young Men” workshop will illustrate the incredible impact of reading and words on the lives of two young Arab men.

Arts and crafts

In August, creativity will be on display with mesmerising activities like “Hand Embroidery” on 1 August, a hands-on workshop that explores one of the oldest handmade crafts.

Then, on 21 August, the “Coloring with Colored Sand” workshop will let kids produce gradient masterpieces, followed by “Jewellery Making” on 22 August and “Little Weavers” on 23 August.