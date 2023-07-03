Filipina ‘vocal dynamo’ Morissette to perform in Qatar this month

Excitement is in the air as the Filipino singing sensation is set to perform on stage in Qatar this month!

Acclaimed Filipino vocalist, Morissette Amon, is gearing up to take the stage in Doha on July 28 in a live performance that promises to captivate thousands of fans.

The grand event, titled “Morissette Live in Qatar,” will unfold at the prestigious Al Gharaffa Indoor Stadium, offering a musical extravaganza alongside the much-anticipated screening of the movie “The Eventologist.”

The two-hour-long movie narrates the story of an Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW), Oscar Yema, who organises local large-scale concerts featuring the Philippines’ top-rated artists. It includes real footage of past events and a detailed story of what happens behind the scenes.

The announcement was made during a press conference on Saturday at Bos Geo Pares Restaurant, with key figures from the event’s production team present.

“This is a pioneer 3-in-1 event wherein an international movie screening, a globally themed singing contest, and a well-sought concert shall be held in 1 show under 1 family-friendly ticket price,” said Joseph Timothy Rivera, Head of Publicity.

The official acknowledged the enthusiastic endorsement from both local media and the Filipino business community, with a particular nod to the local celebrity band ‘Sounds of Era,’ also set to also perform at the exciting event.

Meanwhile, Eve Events, serving as the official management partner of the event, expressed enthusiasm and confidence about being part of the production.

“We are happy to be part of this project and look forward to exhibit our latest cutting edge technology to give our audience an exhilarating experience,” John Henry Alamag of Eve Event stated.