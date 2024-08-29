Qatar’s youth team concludes Arab Aquatics Championship with 23 medals

Al Annabi’s pursuit of a gold medal became a success on the final day with Adam Abdullah’s win in the 200-meter race.

Qatar won eight medals including a gold, taking its overall medal tally at the Arab Aquatic Championship to 23 on Wednesday.

Adam Abdullah clinched a gold medal in the 200-meter race, competing in the 13-14 years age group, on the closing day as Al Annabi managed to bow out with their maiden first-place finish.

Team Qatar won four silvers on the final day with three coming in the singles category.

Mohammed Aziz finished second in the 100-meter butterfly for the 15-16 years category as Tamim Mohammed replicated the same in the 17-18 years age group.

Abdullah Al-Khalidi won two medals – first in the 200-meter breaststroke and then in the 100-meter relay together with Ahmed Mohammed, Abdullah Ahmed and Tamim Mohammed in the 17-18 years category.

Hamza Mahmoud won bronze in the 200-meter breaststroke for the 15-16 years category while Marwan Ahmed also finished third in 100-meter backstroke in the same age group.

The last of Qatar’s bronze medals came in the 4×100-meter medley in the 15-16 years category through the team of Mohammed Aziz, Marwan Ahmed, Hamza Mahmoud and Ziad Abdullah.

Qatar Olympic Committee’s President Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani congratulated the young contingent of 14 swimmers for their “distinguished participation and honourable results.”

“You did a great job, heroes,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Ibrahim Al-Rumaihi, the youth team’s manager, also thanked the player’s parents and the Olympic Committee for their “cooperation, follow-up and continued support” in a statement.

“This is not a coincidence, but rather the result of hard work and the continuation of the honourable results achieved by the Qatari swimming team in the regional championships this year,” the federation’s president Khalil Al-Jaber said via X.

Qatar won seven medals on the opening day, followed by four each on the second and third day at the Egyptian capital.

Team Qatar finished with 38 medals consisting of 16 golds, 11 silvers and 11 bronzes at the second edition of the championships held at the Aspire Dome in Doha.

The team surpassed their tally of 18 medals, including one gold and six silvers, in the 1st Arab Age Group Aquatics Championship, also held in Cairo in 2022.