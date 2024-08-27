Qatari swimmers win seven medals at the ongoing Arab Aquatics Championship

The Qatari contingent participating in the third edition of the Arab Age Group Aquatics Championship consists of fourteen athletes.

Qatar’s swimming team won two silver and five bronze medals on the first day of the Third Arab Aquatics Championship in the Egyptian capital of Cairo.

Both silver medals for Team Qatar came in the 50-meter breaststroke but in different age categories. Hamza Mahmoud finished second in the 15-16 years age group, a feat repeated by Abdullah Al Khaldi in the 17-18 years group.

Rashid Saad Al Rumaihi, competing in the 50-meter breaststroke for the 17-18 age group, finished third to clinch the bronze medal.

Team Qatar won the rest of its medals in the 50-meter butterfly and 4×50-meter freestyle relay.

Mohammed Aziz of the 15-16 age group and Tamim Mohammed of the 17-18 age group finished third to win bronze in their respective 50-meter butterfly races.

The relay team of Mohammed Aziz, Marwan Ahmed, Hamza Mahmoud, and Ziad Abdullah won bronze for the 15-16 age group in the 4×50-meter freestyle relay.

Ahmed Mohammed, Abdullah Ahmed, Abdullah Al-Khalidi and Tamim Mohammed replicated the same in the 17-18 age category, taking Al Annabi’s medal tally to seven.

Qatar’s swimming team participating in the games consists of 14 swimmers, according to the Olympic Committee, looking to match the first-place finish in the previous edition.

The side finished with 38 medals – 16 golds, 11 silvers, and 11 bronzes – at the second edition of the championships held at the Aspire Dome in Doha.

The Qatari side had won 18 medals including one gold and six silvers in the 1st Arab Age Group Aquatics Championship, which was also held in Cairo in 2022.