Qatar’s Sheikh Joaan inspects preparations for World Aquatics Championships

The World Aquatics Championships will bring together 2,600 athletes from 190 nations in Qatar.

The President of the Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) and Chairman of the Organizing Committee for the World Aquatics Championships, Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, visited Aspire Dome on Monday to inspect preparations for the tournament, set to kick off from February 2 to 18.

The Qatari official reviewed the competition venues that will be used for the World Championships, with primary venues for the championship being the Aspire Dome, Hamad Aquatic Centre, and the Old Doha Port.

The QOC President also met with the directors of the local organising committees to discuss progress and final preparations for the event, which is only weeks away from starting.

Hosting more than 2,600 athletes from 197 countries competing in six sports — swimming, diving, water polo, artistic swimming, open water swimming, and high diving — the tournament follows world titles and Olympic qualifications for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Ahead of the World Aquatics Championships, the 2nd Arab Aquatics Age Group Championships kicked off on January 10, serving as a vital test event ahead of the newly hosted event in the Middle East.

Kicking off to an opening ceremony and swimming competitions, hosted at Aspire Dome, the Championship featured more than 300 athletes from 17 Arab countries.

Individuals competed in swimming, water polo, and open-water swimming.