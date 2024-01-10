A Legacy: Qatar’s World Cup journey on display at Qatar National Library

Visitors to the exhibition can engage with the display in a very personal and interactive manner with the opportunity to download selected films and photographs to personal devices, allowing visitors to carry a piece of history with them.

The Qatar 2022: Journey & Legacy exhibition has now opened at the Qatar National Library, showcasing the Gulf country’s historic journey as the first nation in the Middle East and Arab world to host the FIFA World Cup.

This permanent exhibition, situated on ‘The Bridge’ within the library, invites visitors to explore Qatar’s transformative path to the 2022 World Cup and its lasting impact.

It opens its doors to the public daily, offering an immersive experience into the World Cup’s legacy.

It features interactive touchscreens, memorabilia, and a massive database, allowing visitors to dive deep into the heart of the historic event.

This exhibition is more than a showcase of Qatar’s achievements; it is an interactive archive. It narrates the profound effect of the World Cup on Qatar’s development across numerous sectors and underlines the nation’s strides towards the Qatar National Vision 2030.

The display highlights the cultural, technological, and infrastructural leaps achieved in the wake of the World Cup.

A comprehensive database, set to be made public in the future, will serve as an educational and research resource, accessible to students, researchers, and various institutions across Qatar.

The World Cup 2022 was a landmark event not only for Qatar but also for the Middle East and the Arab world, being the first time the tournament was hosted in this region.