Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe ‘progress to next phase’ of Manchester United bid

Amid question marks around the sale of Old Trafford, the Glazers have reportedly green lighted the next bidding step.

The Glazers have given Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani and Sir Jim Ratcliffe the green light to enter more serious negotiations to buy Manchester United, according to sports journalist James Ducker.

After tabling their indicative offers, the Qatari bank chairman and British billionaire will both move onto the second of a three-stage sale of football’s most recognised club.

The apparent update comes amid gossip of cold feet from the Glazers’ brothers, who have made public appearances with the team since its Carabao Cup win, which ended a six-year wait for a title.

With only two public submissions for Old Trafford, a belief that the club may not be sold for any less than an outright sale has appeared to become more widespread among the Red Devils fanbase.

“When they put the value of the club at $6B, what do they expect!? Only a handful of people can afford that & they’re not even getting that in offers,” one fan wrote upon the news of the low volume of offers.

The hashtag “GlazersIn” has also emerged as talks of the takeover flood social media, where some fans, including a former player, are advocating the Glazer family not to sell.

In an interview with ESPNFC, Wayne Rooney, one of the club’s most decorated players, expressed his contentment with the current illustrious family.

“I think the Glazers have done a fantastic job at the club. They have been at the club for 20-some years and have always allowed the manager to bring the players they want,” the English Supercup winner said.

However, Rooney did acknowledge there was a bulk of fans who wanted the change.

“It’s clear that the #mufc fans want the [owner’s] change, and it seems the Glazers are open to that change.”