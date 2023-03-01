Mixed signals emerge on Manchester United sale following Carabao Cup win

The Glazers have reportedly been left feeling ‘underwhelmed’ by offers submitted for Old Trafford earlier this month.

Avram Glazer and his brother Joel are apparently reluctant to surrender Manchester United, journalist Ben Jacobs said, as comments by the club’s coach post-Carabao Cup win spark questions.

The sports journalist cited the thriving turnover of the club after it secured the Carabao Cup to end a six-year wait for a trophy. This has led the Glazers, already overwhelmed by the bids, to get cold feet regarding the sale.

Similarly, sources told Sky Sports News that Avram Glazer’s presence at Wembley stadium during Sunday’s victory has raised concerns that the club would be sold for something other than an outright sale.

As of now, there are only two public offers made despite rumoured interest from other parties.

Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani and Sir Jim Ratcliffe have contended against one another, with both billionaires offering two completely different bids.

The Qatari businessman is seeking 100% of the club, “placing the fans at the heart of Manchester United Football Club once more.” At the same time, the UK’s Ratcliffe aims for the shareholding owned by the Glazer family, which amounts to 69%.

However, according to the sources of Sky Sports News, the Glazers misread the market as they publicly pointed to a price tag of at least $6 billion for their club.

This has apparently discouraged other parties from positioning their offers, Sky Sports News senior reporter Melissa Reddy said.

“I think they misread the market. Liverpool’s owners, FSG, had the same thing. They looked at Chelsea, whose sale was completely different, there were sanctions imposed, and it needed to be a quick-fire sale,” the veteran reporter added.

The public selling of Manchester United is critical in understanding the saga that has captured the football world’s attention.

In the midst of a competitive season for the Red Devils, a deal to market the entirety of the club after a recent victorious campaign may sway fans and players.

Beating Newcastle United 2-0 to grab the first piece of silverware in the Erik Ten Hag era, the coach made post-match comments that sparked gossip of reconsideration from the Glazers.

“He was really happy for the club as an owner,” the United boss said after the game. “He wants to be part of it, you feel that, and he was in the dressing room. It was very good he was here and to show his intentions.”

Regardless of the whispers surrounding the biggest Premier Club in football, nothing has been set in stone as the Glazer family has stayed intentionally unclear on their choices.

Purchased by the late tycoon Malcolm Glazer in 2005, a deal won’t be quite as simple as the club has witnessed generations of football legacy.

Qatar’s Hamad Al-Kaabi, a local sports journalist disagrees as he wrote, “see you before 30 March,” on the reports of the disinterest by the Glazers.