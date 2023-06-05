Qatar’s pole vaulter Seif Hemeida bags gold at Asian U20 Athletics Championships

Last month, the 18-year-old won pole vault gold for Qatar at the first-ever Arab Under-23 Athletics Championships in Tunisia.

Qatar’s very own Seif Abdessalem Hemeida sprung into action at the Asian U20 Athletics Championships producing a gold medal performance while also breaking his own national record.

Held in the South Korean city of Yecheon, Hemeida dominated the event by clearing the pole at 5.25m before then jumping at 5.50m.

The spectacular star recorded 4.80m, 5.00m, 5.10m, 5.20m, and 5.25m, which edged him far from his competitor, Liu Rui of China, who fell short of three efforts at 5.25m.

Surpassing his pole vault record of 5.35m at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships in February of this year, Hemeida has had a year of triumph.

At the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships, the young Qatari bagged a silver medal, the first at senior level.

🥇🇶🇦 Congratulations to #AspireAcademy and @qatarathletics' Seif Hemeida on clinching GOLD in the Asian U20 Athletics Championships breaking NR and CR with a 5.50m jump in the #PoleVault Competition.



Well deserved champ ✊🏼https://t.co/vff4Kpc69R pic.twitter.com/qkBiVrmJyI — Aspire Academy 🇶🇦 أكاديمية أسباير (@Aspire_Academy) June 4, 2023

Last month, Hemeida won pole vault gold for Qatar at the first-ever Arab Under-23 Athletics Championships in Tunisia.

Failing to make an opening height of 4.60 meters, Hemeida returned with a comeback to relish in first-time clearances at 4.80m, 4.90m, 5.00m, and 5.05 to claim the gold medal.

An Aspire Academy student-athlete, Hemeida, has been praised by officials of the institution.

“Congratulations to Seif on another medal and thanks to the Qatar Athletics Federation for their partnership with Aspire in this success,” Aspire Academy’s Head Athletics Coach Tom Crick said in Hemeida’s Tunisia victory.

“It is a testament to the hard work of coach Pawel Szczyrba over the past several months and the support of Qatar Sports Club,” Crick added.