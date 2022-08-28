Qatar’s national team levels up in FIFA ranking

Qatar is due to host the Middle East’s first ever FIFA World Cup in November.

After going undefeated in the Austrian-friendly four-nation tournament, Qatar’s Asian champions have climbed up the FIFA ranks, securing the 48th position.

Surpassing Greece in the FIFA rankings, Qatar defeated Ghana 2-1 and tied up with Morocco and Jamaica in a tight competitive match.

In the opener match at Wiener Neustadt Stadium, Qatar’s national team underperformed against Morocco’s Yahya Jabrane and El Mahdi, who towered the Qatari defence with two goals of their own.

Despite the slow start, the Maroons made an inspiring effort on the Austrian field as Ali Asad delivered an equaliser in the second half of the game after Pedro Miguel’s goal in the 11th minute of the match.

Facing Ghana’s Black Galaxies, Qatar edged the game in its favour in the first few minutes of the match as forward Ahmed Alaa struck a quick goal in the second minute.

Musab Khader doubled the lead in the 26th minute as Qatar controlled the majority of the ball possession in the first half.

Ghana’s rising star Daniel Barnieh attempted to pull back the lead with a goal in the second half of the game, but the Qatar squad held onto the lead with solid coverage.

The Felix Sanchez-coached side witnessed an uneventful battle against Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz as the first half went goalless.

Jamaican Jourdane Fletcher netted a goal in the 70th minute, but Qatar’s Khaled Muneer booted a goal for the Qataris, which brought the game to a 1-1 draw.

Iran’s national football team also ranked up in the FIFA rankings, securing 22nd.

Qatar’s ranking history

Last year, Qatar climbed back into the top 50 teams after repositioning in the 58th spot. After a successful campaign at the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2021, the Qatari national football team advanced 16 places to 42nd.

The FIFA ranking system, introduced in 1993, placed Qatar in a pleasing 54th place at the time. Shortly after, Qatar fell to 107th place.

The young team’s all-time low was 112th in 2010, while its all-time high was 42nd.

Led by Brazil, the FIFA Men’s World Ranking is simply based on game results.

Next month will allow the Maroons to increase its class on the world rankings even further as it prepares to face Canada, Chile, and another yet to be publicised match.

In less than 90 days, the Middle East will have its first World Cup, and Qatar will first face Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium on November 20.