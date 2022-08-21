Qatar draws with Morocco in international friendly ahead of World Cup

There are less than 100 days to Al-Annabi’s opener against Ecuador on 20 November at the Al Bayt Stadium.

Qatar faced Morocco in a friendly four-nation tournament that ended with a 2-2 draw at the Wiener Neustadt Stadium in Austria, as part of preparations for the World Cup.

Morocco’s Yahya Jabrane and El Mahdi scored against Qatar, dominating the first half following a slow start.

🗓 Our 🇶🇦 national team will play three friendly games in August to prepare for the World Cup#AlAnnabi pic.twitter.com/rWWKdK3gQ5 — Qatar Football Association (@QFA_EN) August 19, 2022

However, Qatar quickly bounced back with an equaliser through the likes of Pedro Miguel and Ali Asad.

The Asian Champions will play against Ghana this coming Tuesday and Jamaica on Friday for this month’s friendly trials.

Team Qatar’s training began in June when the team placed with several European clubs in the Spanish city of Marbella.

In September, the Qatari team will face Canada, followed by Chile, and another match yet to be publicised by FIFA for its third phase of preparations before the World Cup.

Qatar midfielder Abdullah Al Ahrak is not participating in the matches after a cruciate ligament injury ruled him out of playing in his first-ever World Cup.

Without Al Ahrak, the Qatar roster remains healthy, as there are less than 100 days to Al-Annabi’s opener against Ecuador on 20 November at the Al Bayt Stadium.