Qatar’s Mutaz Barshim reaches for the stars at Monaco Diamond League

Qatar’s Mutaz Essa Barshim has done it again, winning the Wanda Diamond League Meeting in Monaco on Wednesday.
The three-time World Champion and Olympic gold medalist cleared a 2.30m besting South Korea’s Woo Sanghyeok in a nail-biting head-to-head competition.
Held in the historic Stade Louis II stadium, Barshim and Sanghyeok failed to clear a 2.32m jump to compete again at 2.30m. However, Sanghyeok, who became the first South Korean high jumper to capture a World Athletics Diamond League title, yielded at the rematch, handing over the victory to Barshim.
Qatar Olympic Committee President Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani praised Barshim’s high jump as a well-deserved performance.
Speaking to the media, the 31-year-old superstar celebrated his win, but said he looks forward to resting.
“I feel good about this win. I feel a little bit tired because of the last couple of weeks with a lot of travels and fast moving. I need to rest and have a good recovery,” he said.
In July, Barshim secured his third world high jump gold medal for the third time in a row, ingraining him as the country’s most successful Olympian.
Dubbed the “golden falcon,” Barshim has been winning titles since he was 19 as he racked up a host of Junior Level titles, four gold medals, and earned the crown of the 10th best Junior high jumper in history.
Barshim is currently the second-best jumper in sports history with a personal best of 2.43m.